‘It’s About Perception, Not Rules. Women Are Allowed To Wear A Lot More Than Men At Most Golf Courses’ - Mia Baker On Golf's Dress Code

Content creator and presenter Mia Baker on why changing mindsets is key to building a more inclusive golf community

Mia Baker on the green
(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Alison Root's avatar
By
published

Mia Baker, a 30-year-old content creator and presenter known for her growing influence in the world of women's golf, believes there’s a major misconception when it comes to dress codes in golf, and it could be one of the reasons women hesitate picking up a club.

I sat down with Mia as part of Golf Monthly’s new Beyond Par women’s video series, where this was just one of many topics we discussed. You can watch the full interview below.

Beyond Par: Interview with Mia Baker

According to Mia, the problem isn't so much the rules, which are often more relaxed than people realise, but the perception of what those rules are. “Women are actually allowed to wear a lot more than men at most golf courses,” she explains.

“But we think we’re not allowed. I remember the first time I went to play golf, I was panicking, asking if I could wear leggings on the course. I didn’t have golf shoes, and I thought I needed a collared shirt, but none of that was actually necessary.”

“It’s about changing that mindset. There are so many courses where you don’t have to dress up fancy. I always compare it to going to a restaurant - you’ve got your McDonald's and your Michelin star places. You pick somewhere that suits you, and you dress accordingly.”

Mia Baker putting

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The fashion landscape in golf is also evolving, with a wave of new brands entering the market. Mia, who is an ambassador for J Lindeberg, acknowledges that many traditional golf brands have long catered to an older demographic, creating a catch-22 for companies unsure whether to take a risk on younger, trendier designs.

“They’re stuck between making clothes for the younger generation, not knowing if they'll buy them, or sticking to what they know, which often means basic, safe designs for older women,” Baker says.

But for Mia, the issue goes beyond fashion. It’s about getting more women through the door in the first place. “I think a lot of girls in other sports have secretly tried golf, but then they don't really know where to go with it,” she says. “How do you take someone from hitting their first golf ball to actually feeling part of the community? There are still so many women who’ve never even given golf a go, but sometimes all it takes is someone saying, ‘Do you want to come and golf with me today?’”

Mia Baker teeing up

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

She believes small actions can have a big impact. “If you can use your own little sphere of influence, whether it’s inviting a friend to the driving range or playing a casual round together, that’s helping at large.”

I know how intimidating golf can seem when you're starting out, the fear of breaking some unspoken rule or wearing the wrong thing can be enough to put anyone off. But the reality is far more welcoming than people think. As Mia says, the dress codes aren’t as strict as they once were, and there are many courses where you can just turn up, be comfortable, and have fun.

It’s not about fitting into a certain mould, it’s about finding a way to enjoy the game on your own terms. If we all do our bit, inviting a friend to the golf range, showing them it’s not as scary as it seems, that’s how we start to build a more inclusive, more relatable golf community.

TOPICS
Alison Root
Alison Root

Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.

Read more
Various rules and etiquette scenarios
Features Golf’s Atypical Photo Shoot Exposes Traditions And Why Some Are Holding The Sport Back
Golfer in traditional dress
Features 'It’s Overly Prescriptive And Patronising To Tell Golfers What They Must Wear' – Is It Time To Abandon Dress Codes?
Male and female golfer on the tee
Features Casual Sexism Is Rife In Golf. Men, Do You Say Any Of These Things?
Coach Shayain
Features 'If Golf Truly Wants To Be Inclusive, We Don’t Just Need Diverse Faces In Ads, We Need Boots On The Ground Actively Educating Families On Where And How They Can Start Playing'
Latest in Features
a golfer throwing a golf club while two other golfers behind look unimpressed
Features The 9 Infuriating Etiquette Errors I See Most Often
Golfer in traditional dress
Features 'It’s Overly Prescriptive And Patronising To Tell Golfers What They Must Wear' – Is It Time To Abandon Dress Codes?
Photo of Rory Mcilroy and his caddy
Features My Radical Plan To Combat Slow Play (And Improve Professional Golf): Get Rid Of Caddies
Jo Taylor, Katie Dawkins and Alison Root
Features ‘Most Of The Time I Don’t Bother Signing Up’ - The Cliquey Culture Hurting Women’s Golf
Latest in Features
Tom Hoge playing a bunker shot
Golf Rules Golf Rules Refresher: Bunker Essentials
Jeremy Paul plays a drive
Tour Jeremy Paul Facts: 12 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Vijay Singh in the finish position of his golf swing with a wood in hand, and an inset image of him receiving his green jacket at The Masters in 2000 from Jose Maria Olazabal
Tips Vijay Singh's Secret To Playing Better Golf Has Been In Our Archive Since 1992... And 33 Years Later It Could Still Radically Improve Your Swing
a golfer throwing a golf club while two other golfers behind look unimpressed
Features The 9 Infuriating Etiquette Errors I See Most Often

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

You might also like
View More ▸