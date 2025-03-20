‘It’s About Perception, Not Rules. Women Are Allowed To Wear A Lot More Than Men At Most Golf Courses’ - Mia Baker On Golf's Dress Code
Content creator and presenter Mia Baker on why changing mindsets is key to building a more inclusive golf community
Mia Baker, a 30-year-old content creator and presenter known for her growing influence in the world of women's golf, believes there’s a major misconception when it comes to dress codes in golf, and it could be one of the reasons women hesitate picking up a club.
I sat down with Mia as part of Golf Monthly’s new Beyond Par women’s video series, where this was just one of many topics we discussed. You can watch the full interview below.
Beyond Par: Interview with Mia Baker
According to Mia, the problem isn't so much the rules, which are often more relaxed than people realise, but the perception of what those rules are. “Women are actually allowed to wear a lot more than men at most golf courses,” she explains.
“But we think we’re not allowed. I remember the first time I went to play golf, I was panicking, asking if I could wear leggings on the course. I didn’t have golf shoes, and I thought I needed a collared shirt, but none of that was actually necessary.”
“It’s about changing that mindset. There are so many courses where you don’t have to dress up fancy. I always compare it to going to a restaurant - you’ve got your McDonald's and your Michelin star places. You pick somewhere that suits you, and you dress accordingly.”
The fashion landscape in golf is also evolving, with a wave of new brands entering the market. Mia, who is an ambassador for J Lindeberg, acknowledges that many traditional golf brands have long catered to an older demographic, creating a catch-22 for companies unsure whether to take a risk on younger, trendier designs.
“They’re stuck between making clothes for the younger generation, not knowing if they'll buy them, or sticking to what they know, which often means basic, safe designs for older women,” Baker says.
But for Mia, the issue goes beyond fashion. It’s about getting more women through the door in the first place. “I think a lot of girls in other sports have secretly tried golf, but then they don't really know where to go with it,” she says. “How do you take someone from hitting their first golf ball to actually feeling part of the community? There are still so many women who’ve never even given golf a go, but sometimes all it takes is someone saying, ‘Do you want to come and golf with me today?’”
She believes small actions can have a big impact. “If you can use your own little sphere of influence, whether it’s inviting a friend to the driving range or playing a casual round together, that’s helping at large.”
I know how intimidating golf can seem when you're starting out, the fear of breaking some unspoken rule or wearing the wrong thing can be enough to put anyone off. But the reality is far more welcoming than people think. As Mia says, the dress codes aren’t as strict as they once were, and there are many courses where you can just turn up, be comfortable, and have fun.
It’s not about fitting into a certain mould, it’s about finding a way to enjoy the game on your own terms. If we all do our bit, inviting a friend to the golf range, showing them it’s not as scary as it seems, that’s how we start to build a more inclusive, more relatable golf community.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
