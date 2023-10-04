I Went On My First Overseas Golf Trip... Here's 8 Things I Learned

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I recently returned from my first golf holiday, playing in the USA’s Carolinas. As a beginner golfer who had only played an 18-hole course once before this trip, there was a level of apprehension and nervousness about whether I was equipped to take on this level of golf. However, I rose to the challenge of five rounds of golf, three of which were back-to-back, and the trip turned out to be a valuable learning opportunity that went way beyond my expectations. Here I reflect on my highlights playing in the Carolinas, what I would do differently next time, and the dos and don'ts of a first-time golf holiday.

Playing With Experienced Golfers

Golf courses will often pair you with people you don’t know to make up a fourball, which can add to a beginner’s anxiety, but I was lucky to play with two experienced golfers including my pro golfer boyfriend and my cousin, as well as my cousin's 8-year-old daughter, whose light-hearted presence reminded me that golf should always be fun regardless of your golfing ability. Although it may be daunting as a beginner, don’t be afraid to play with experienced players, even if they are strangers, as they can offer valuable guidance and make your round more enjoyable.

Unique Golf Courses

Of course, I have experienced a few 18-hole golf courses, but I really appreciated the diversity of the five golf courses we played.

I was introduced to my first island green at Rockbarn Country Club in North Carolina, making it a memorable start to the trip. This club is typically members and member guests, so it was a privilege to be invited to play.

A 20-minute drive from Rockbarn is Lake Hickory Country Club that presented a similar challenge with a mix of hills and water hazards, as well as tricky greens. The course is open to visitors and the green fee is $65 during the week and $75 on weekends and during the holiday season. These rates include a golf cart and range balls, which felt like a great value package.

Grande Dunes Resort was the first course I played in Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. I found this course to be most challenging as it’s severely undulated, yet it’s stunning, with a modern pro shop that’s stocked with a large ladies’ collection.

A short drive along the coastline from Grand Dunes is the marshland layout at Tidewater Golf Club, a course that demands longer shots and greater carry, so this posed a challenge for a beginner like me. For example, having to hit a 7-wood in excess of 120 yards over water was difficult. I gave the shot a go, but embraced drop zone!

(Image credit: Lili Dewrance)

The final course I played was at the exclusive and beautifully designed Dye Club at Barefoot Resort. This is a unique golfing experience and because it was so quiet I was able to relax through every hole, knowing there weren’t groups behind us.

The green fees in Myrtle Beach vary depending on the time of year. The prices range from $90 in the low season (December-February) to $175 during peak season (March-May and late September-November).

I stayed in an apartment on the beachfront when I visited but I discovered that the stay-and-play golf packages were extremely popular amongst visitors and include discounted rates to some of the best courses in the area.

It’s worth mentioning that I travelled with my own clubs, but for beginners who don't have their own set or prefer not to travel with them, great rental sets are available from premium brands such as TaylorMade and Callaway. The pro shop at Grande Dunes was particularly helpful in recommending clubs.

(Image credit: Lili Dewrance)

On-Course Learning: A Game-Changer

One of the most satisfying aspects of the trip was the noticeable improvement in my golf game from day to day. By my fifth round I was hitting my driver better than any other day, and my short game, especially my putting, had improved considerably. While the common perception is that the most significant improvements come from coaching and practice at the range, I believe my most substantial shift and improvement happened through playing extensively on the course.

As a beginner, it might seem intimidating, but you shouldn't hesitate to push yourself onto the golf course. It's an excellent opportunity to not only learn how to hit a golf ball correctly, but also adapt to various challenges you'll face on the course. Also, prior to this trip, I often felt like I was winging it when it came to club choice, simply hoping for the best. However, after experiencing a variety of courses and learning through playing, I felt more confident in my club choice.

Weather Considerations

You might think the weather was a stand-out factor, but when we were down by the coast in Myrtle Beach, the temperature reached 40 degrees celsius in the sun, and the humidity was around 110%. Mentally, I found this challenging as it took some of my focus away from my golf as I was thinking more about staying cool and hydrated. Book a tee time as early as possible, as the heat can be draining and on reflection, I would probably choose to revisit at a cooler time of year.

(Image credit: Lili Dewrance)

Service Beyond Expectations

The service at US golf courses exceeded my expectations. Course marshals regularly stopped by to offer advice, and the Dye Club went the extra mile to get to know each individual player and personalise course tips for them. The head pros at Lake Hickory Country Club and Grande Dunes were approachable and demonstrated interest in my golf journey as a beginner, which made me feel welcomed and relaxed before heading to the course. Food and beverage carts and GPS buggies were standard, adding to the overall value of the golfing experience.

Welcoming And Inclusive Golfing Community

The organisation of golf clubs in the US was impressive. Booking tee times and accommodating beginners was seamless. I have to mention the fantastic support I received from Chris King and Kyle Oland at Golf Tourism Solutions, who recommended the best clubs to play as a beginner in Myrtle Beach.

(Image credit: Lili Dewrance)

What struck me most throughout the trip was the notable gender balance – there were many women on the courses, in the clubhouses, and even young girls participating in summer camps. It's refreshing to see how female golfers are championed and prevalent in the US golfing community.

Speaking to the Director of Golf at Lake Hickory Country Club, he noted that they’ve been adapting to the demand from young female golfers since Covid. Their kids' camps fill up to 20-30 juniors per camp and they run 5-6 camps per summer, of which over 50% are young females.

Golf As A Lifestyle

Another striking difference is the sense of community surrounding the golf courses in the US. Compared with the UK, where for the majority golf is a hobby, for those people living on or near a golf course in the Carolinas, I got the sense that golf is definitely a lifestyle.

Final Thoughts

In summary, my first golf holiday in the United States was a fantastic experience. This trip helped me to overcome my fears, improve my course knowledge and experience the community spirit of American golf. I would love to return and explore other golfing states in the US, such as Florida and New York, but if I were planning a golf trip with friends or golfers of a similar ability, I’d choose to opt for resort-style courses that are more relaxed and sociable.