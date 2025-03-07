Do You Hit More Greens In Regulation Than A 15-Handicapper?
Using Shot Scope data, we reveal how many greens in regulation an average mid-handicapper hits per round. How do you compare?
The putting surfaces can look very small when we’re not playing our best, and it wouldn’t be unusual for even a fairly handy golfer to go 18 holes without finding more than a couple of greens in regulation. In fact, there are probably times when you’ve recorded a big fat zero in this column.
For those who aren’t familiar with the term, ‘green in regulation’ (G.I.R) is a statistical category that identifies when a player reaches the green in the expected number of strokes in relation to par.
Another way of putting it is that a green is considered hit in regulation if any part of the ball is touching the putting surface and the number of strokes taken is two or less than par (first stroke on a par 3, second stroke on a par 4, third stroke on a par 5).
As you’d expect, the best players in the world hit a lot of greens in regulation. The best of the best in 2024, Scottie Scheffler, averaged 73.16% (698 greens hit out of 954 holes). The PGA Tour average was 66.75%, and only two players bettered the World No.1 in this department.
On the LPGA Tour, Jeeno Thitikul topped the G.I.R table in 2024 with 77.20%. Nelly Korda, meanwhile, averaged 76.02%, which, like Scheffler, put her third. When you consider the pair won an incredible 16 times between them, it shows what hitting lots of greens can mean.
So, how does the average golfer compare? We’ve obtained the G.I.R stats from our official data partner, Shot Scope, which are revealed in the table below.
Greens In Regulation By Handicap
|Row 0 - Cell 0
G.I.R
Avg No. Of G.I.R. Per Round
Scratch
52%
9.36
5 Handicap
37%
6.66
10 Handicap
32%
5.76
15 Handicap
23%
4.14
20 Handicap
19%
3.42
25 Handicap
15%
2.7
Source: Shot Scope
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Of course, this is just one statistic. On its own, G.I.R won't tell you everything about how a player has performed. For example, a player might miss a lot of greens and still score well or have a fairly low handicap because of their scrambling and putting ability.
There are lots of different ways you can look at greens in regulation statistics. So far as Tour professionals are concerned, the extra distance they're able to achieve off the tee can make it easier to find greens, especially if they're hitting lots more wedges with their approach shots.
However, what makes the tour level player greens in regulation statistics so impressive is the difficulty of the courses and greens they are playing from week to week.
The bottom line is this: it's a lot easier to put a good score together when you're hitting greens in regulation.
What can you learn from this? Your first thought might be to improve your approach play and work on your irons. However, maybe you're missing lots of greens because your driver is wayward and putting you in too much trouble off the tee.
The best way to find out what you need to work on is to start analyzing your own data.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
What Makes Shane Lowry Such A Great Chipper? It Has Something To Do With His Practice Partner...
Former Open champion Shane Lowry offers a few of his favorite tips to help all club golfers from tee to green
By Michael Weston Published
-
9 Things You Should Add To Your Setup This Spring, And How To Get Them
With the start of the golfing season approaching, we have picked out nine things you could, (and maybe should), add to your golfing setup right now.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
How Far Does The Average Female Club Golfer Hit Their 7-Iron?
We've looked at the data... Find out if you are hitting your 7-iron an average distance
By Alison Root Published
-
How Many Putts Does The Average Golfer Take Per 18 Holes?
The leading players on the PGA and LPGA Tours average around 28 putts per round. Here's how that compares to the mere mortals...
By Michael Weston Published
-
How Far Does The Average Club Golfer Hit Their 7-Iron?
We've had a look at the numbers – and they might just surprise you....
By Michael Weston Published
-
How Many Greens In Regulation Does An Average Golfer Hit?
Using Shot Scope data, we take a look at how often golfers with a variety of handicaps give themselves at least a birdie chance
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated