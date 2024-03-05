'Caring Less About Ducking Into The Foliage Would Do Our Bladders And Our Concentration A Huge Favour!' – What Women Can Learn From The Male Approach To Golf
Katie Dawkins addresses the other side of the coin and shares what women can learn from the way men golf
It’s so true that men can learn heaps from watching how women play golf, but women can indeed take a dose of confidence from how men approach the game and really use it to enhance their golf. Here are 7 ways to show you how:
Confidence Code
As women we tend to suffer a smidge from imposter syndrome. That feeling that dates back decades and tells us we’re not really meant to be at the golf club. Gone are the days of the gentleman’s bar and no women or dogs allowed signs. Take a leaf out of the men’s lockers and a deep breath. Know where you’re going, don’t just peek in the door. Stride through like you own the joint. You’re amazing and let them know that by just watching you. This is a tough one and I know many women who think they shouldn’t go to a golf club just yet, but would love to play the game.
In The Zone
I’ve found men tend to be able to focus on the shot in hand far easier than women. Not overthinking is a gift and many men I teach are super focused on the now and don’t care about the consequence of the shot. They simply enjoy the moment.
Revisit that pre-shot routine. Do you even have one? Programme that positive self-talk and tell yourself exactly where the ball is going - rehearse it - execute it. Don’t hang about to let bad thoughts creep in. Step up, see it and then hit it. Drop the mic and head down the middle of the fairway to the next shot.
Care less about how you are impacting other golfers. Admittedly, this is something that can get the guys put on the marshal’s clock! It’s important to play golf efficiently but worrying less about how you’re affecting other players would do women the world of good. Often there’s no reason to constantly fret.
Don’t rush the shot because you think you might be holding others up. Worse still, rushing the shot because other players are sluggish at best. Stride out between shots (walking with purpose will help your confidence), then take a breath and get into your own little bubble. Once that ball has gone, you’re off again and it’s the bit between shots that will keep up pace. The likelihood is that it’s not you that needs to worry!
Lift Those Weights
Men always lift weights when they go to the gym and women can learn from this as they are lacking in the strength stakes. We tend to be supremely flexible yet we are the ones attending the yoga classes. This should be totally flipped.
Getting strong isn’t just about sending the ball further: we lose so much strength so fast and hormones and menopause play havoc with this as we age. So, get pumping ladies and make sure to call upon a superwoman like Hattie Lawrence to guide you through the whole process.
Fuel Like You're A Powerlifter
It’s not just the workouts that we need to take on board. Those men scoffing eggs and bacon for brekkie before a round have the right idea. Ideally not immediately before, but women do not have enough protein or fat in their diets! Get packing in that protein and slap on an avocado while you’re at it for all that good fat.
Whole milk in your coffee, get stuck in. Unless you’re lactose intolerant then ordering a skinny latte will mean you miss out on a whole heap of goodness that whole milk delivers. When it comes to diet to improve golf, I’d give the Guinness for brekkie and 4 pints at the halfway house in favour of a hearty breakfast and a decent amount of it too. Your blood sugar levels will thank you for it!
Toilet Break
It’s a huge issue and I actually think women really aren’t up for taking a wee in the bushes like men. Yes, it’s easier for men, but caring less about ducking into the foliage would do our bladders and our concentration a huge favour. Maybe there needs to be a set up and execution guide for women having a wee swiftly and confidently in the bushes. Pass the “SheeWee” Sheila!
Share Banter
Something men do so well is having a genuine laugh while they’re playing golf. They’ll take the mickey out of each other and make jokes and jibes and it’s all in great humour. They don’t take themselves as seriously on the course. They’re comfortable in their company and I’d encourage more women to actually go and play golf with men. Poke fun at them. Feel yourself relax and take those compliments on your great drive and stunning bunker play.
Men dish out so much positivity - this is something any golfer, man or woman, should ask themselves. How giving are you with compliments and kind words on the course? Smiles are always welcome and I find that the men I play with often bear the biggest grins. They say it how it is and you know where you are with them.
Play Against The Boys
Playing against the men and junior boys as a young golfer did me the world of good. Charley Hull had a similar junior experience: ours was forced as often there was only one junior girl at a club. This played into my hands: my ability to interact and feel at home on the course was accelerated because I did this early on.
Whether a junior or not, get out and play with the men, especially if you are a long hitter. Playing with women, I often found my long drives getting the odd tut and gentle silence in between shots.
If you hit it the ball long, jump back a tee marker and challenge those who belt the ball like you. Or, find some similar women and form a few groups and games that fit your golf. Men will often stick with the same playing partners and there’s safety in this. But I also think that if you enjoy your friends’ company, then why wouldn’t you want to spend time with them? Golf is the perfect vessel for friendship.
I’ll be honest, I thought I’d struggle to get to seven. I think there is so much we can learn from each other, but ultimately we are very different. That doesn’t mean to say we shouldn’t appreciate what the other sex brings to the game of golf. So, let’s play more with each other and smile our way through every round, fuelled up, not bursting for a wee and cracking jokes as we go. Life’s too short and this game is here to be enjoyed.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth Golf Club she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
