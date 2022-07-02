Wynyard Golf Club Wellington Course Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Wynyard Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee - 1st May – 31st October £60 - 1st November – 30th April £50

Par - 72, 6,273 yards (Yellow)

Slope - 131 (Yellow)

GM Verdict - A superbly laid out course that offers a good mix of precision and distance, suiting players of all abilities

Favourite Hole - The opening hole is fantastically framed and tree-lined, as it offers a superbly laid out par 5 to ease you into your round

Built in 1996, Wynyard Golf Club is situated in County Durham and was built as part of the Wynyard Estates development. Designed by Hawtree, it has staged a European Tour qualifying event, as well as a Challenge Tour tournament. It's biggest event though came in 2005, when Wynyard hosted the Seve Trophy which GB&I won 16.5-11.5.

Not only does the course suit an array of abilities, it also features superb practice facilities. Its well-framed holes are challenging, but rewarding. A definite recommendation for when you're up in the north-east of England, check out our full review below.

The Front Nine

The tee shot at the opening hole (Image credit: Matt Cradock)

The round begins with an extremely inviting par 5 that eases you into the round. For me personally, I think it is the best and most attractive hole on the course, with a tree-lined fairway and strategically placed bunkers making it a cracking opener.

Crossing the road, you then make it to the next, with holes two – eight being played in a flowing section of the course. Ranked as the hardest hole, the tee shot of the second should suit those who fade the ball, as a long second shot then follows to a small green.

The par 3 seventh is heavily guarded with bunkers (Image credit: Matt Cradock)

Holes two – four are surrounded by the exclusive Wynyard estate, with the dogleg left fifth hole a real risk and reward par 4. One noticeable theme throughout the front nine is the steepness of the face of the bunkers and, at the undulating sixth, that is on full display as the greenside bunker is one to avoid.

The undulating eighth hole showcases a steep valley (Image credit: Matt Cradock)

A guarded par 3 follows, with another well-framed, undulating par 4 leading you back to the clubhouse side of the course and an inviting, concluding final hole on the front nine.

The ninth hole is also guarded by bunkers off the tee and around the green (Image credit: Matt Cradock)

The Back Nine

Like the opening hole, you are faced with a pretty generous par 5 to begin with. For the bigger hitters, it should be reachable in two. One noticeable comparison between the back and the front is that the final nine are a touch more open, making them more scoreable.

This is proven by the tee shot at the 11th, which allows you to open up the shoulders on what is a mid-length par 4. That is followed by a picturesque par 3 which, depending on tee and pin positions, can play very tough.

The 11th hole has a wide fairway that allows you to open up the shoulders (Image credit: Matt Cradock)

Another short par 4 follows, which plays as a risk and reward for the longer hitters, with a lengthy par 5 needing three good shots to leave a birdie chance. The 15th is also a risk and reward hole, with a picturesque lake making an accurate tee shot crucial for those who don’t hit the longest tee ball.

The par 3 12th can play very tough depending on pin positions (Image credit: Matt Cradock)

The longest hole on the course is then followed by the shortest, as you turn for home and the left-to-right dogleg of the 18th hole. Once again, we see some strategically placed bunkers that will catch out drives of varying lengths, with a protected undulating green making pin positions range from easy to very difficult.

The 18th hole leads back to the clubhouse, with a tee shot that is guarded with yet more bunkers (Image credit: Matt Cradock)

Aimed at players of all capabilities, Wynyard Golf Club (opens in new tab) is a superbly designed course in the North East and, thanks to its friendly atmosphere, great facilities and smart interior, is definitely worth a visit.