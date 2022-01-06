Maesteg Golf Club Course Review
Maesteg Golf Club boasts a moorland course blessed with a James Braid heritage, several strong holes and great views
By Jeremy Ellwood published
GF £25wd, £30we
Par 70, 5,889 yards
Slope 113
GM Verdict – An enjoyable, away-from-it-all moorland course blessed with a James Braid heritage and splendid backdrops.
Favourite Hole – Perhaps the best, but far from easiest, hole is the long par-4 5th where a tough drive is followed by a tougher approach to a tricky shelf green.
You won’t find this lovely James Braid course in the Llynfi Valley a few miles north of Bridgend on any list of the best golf courses in Wales, but it is a great little find off the beaten track, playing over the kind of springy moorland turf that many golfers find so delightfully accommodating. Despite not quite making it to 6,000 yards, it has a number of surprisingly testing challenges in store. The short par-4 1st certainly looks very tempting on the card, but it plays to a green raised quite significantly at the front and to the left, so your opening approach will require an added degree of precision.
Perhaps most testing of all are the 450-yard 5th with its daunting drive across a vast expanse of scrub and then an elusive shelf green – a hole you don’t want to be playing into the wind - and the 459-yard 8th that plays gently round to the left and down to the green. This one will prove unreachable for many into the wind, and the club likes to call it the hardest hole in Wales. It’s certainly a contender!
Coming home you’ll remember the lovely drive up between the pines on the par-5 11th, while the excellent dogleg 15th that sweeps stirringly round to the right is another real cracker. The view back up the long par-3 16th is then an absolute picture in the right light. Maesteg may be relatively unknown, but its peaceful, secluded setting, splendid backdrops and glorious moorland turf make it a great option when you’re looking for somewhere a little different for a very modest green fee.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and even instruction despite his own somewhat iffy swing (he knows how to do it, but just can't do it himself). He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 89 of the Next 100. He has played well over 900 courses worldwide in 35 countries, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content. On his first trip to Abu Dhabi a decade ago he foolishly asked Paul Casey what sort of a record he had around the course there. "Well, I've won it twice if that's what you mean!" came the reply...
