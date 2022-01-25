Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club Course Review

GF Round: £35wd, £40we

Par 70, 6,287 yards

Slope 125

GM Verdict An idyllically situated and hugely enjoyable seaside course that defies categorisation

Favourite Hole The tiny par-3 13th at the far end of the course with the castle serving as an inspirational backdrop

This idyllically situated par-70 course runs along the coast bordering the fabulous Embleton Bay about 40 miles south of the border with Scotland. The course was substantially remodelled and extended by James Braid in 1920, and again so more recently by William Sutherland. What remains is very much their handiwork with just three par 3s and a solitary par 5. Not heavily bunkered, the vagaries of the weather will often be its greatest defence.

Dunstanburgh Castle starts with a 6-hole loop to the north, with the 1st a particularly stern test playing to a green that is shoulder-to-shoulder with OOB. The next four all ask different questions with the first short hole at the 4th requiring an accurate shot to a table-top green. You head back to the clubhouse via another very good par 4 at the 6th, a dogleg left from an elevated tee and SI1.

Now heading south towards the castle ruins, the next four holes are all very appealing two-shotters with gently rolling fairways and a 3-tiered green at the 8th.

The 9th and 10th continue along the edge of the bay but there is plenty of room and the dunes are high so there is little danger of finding the beach.

The back nine opens with a fine par 4 played out towards the sea.

You turn for home but then away again at the 11th and 12th to complete a run of eight consecutive but absorbing par 4s.

The second short holes enjoys a sublime position at the far end of the course, overlooked by the 14th-century castle. It is only a pitch, but the OOB fence lurks worryingly to the right.

The return from home is on the landward side of the course via the only par 5, the third and final short hole, and then three more strong par 4s including the final hole which has a burn just short and another green scarily close to OOB.

A friendly welcome awaits at this delightfully informal and unfussy club where golf has been played since 1900. It is undoubtedly one of the best golf courses in Northumberland, and were it in a more populated or accessible area would surely command a green fee that is way higher.