Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club Course Review
The modified James Braid course at Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club has something for everyone
Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club Course Review
GF Round: £35wd, £40we
Par 70, 6,287 yards
Slope 125
GM Verdict An idyllically situated and hugely enjoyable seaside course that defies categorisation
Favourite Hole The tiny par-3 13th at the far end of the course with the castle serving as an inspirational backdrop
This idyllically situated par-70 course runs along the coast bordering the fabulous Embleton Bay about 40 miles south of the border with Scotland. The course was substantially remodelled and extended by James Braid in 1920, and again so more recently by William Sutherland. What remains is very much their handiwork with just three par 3s and a solitary par 5. Not heavily bunkered, the vagaries of the weather will often be its greatest defence.
Dunstanburgh Castle starts with a 6-hole loop to the north, with the 1st a particularly stern test playing to a green that is shoulder-to-shoulder with OOB. The next four all ask different questions with the first short hole at the 4th requiring an accurate shot to a table-top green. You head back to the clubhouse via another very good par 4 at the 6th, a dogleg left from an elevated tee and SI1.
Now heading south towards the castle ruins, the next four holes are all very appealing two-shotters with gently rolling fairways and a 3-tiered green at the 8th.
The 9th and 10th continue along the edge of the bay but there is plenty of room and the dunes are high so there is little danger of finding the beach.
The back nine opens with a fine par 4 played out towards the sea.
You turn for home but then away again at the 11th and 12th to complete a run of eight consecutive but absorbing par 4s.
The second short holes enjoys a sublime position at the far end of the course, overlooked by the 14th-century castle. It is only a pitch, but the OOB fence lurks worryingly to the right.
The return from home is on the landward side of the course via the only par 5, the third and final short hole, and then three more strong par 4s including the final hole which has a burn just short and another green scarily close to OOB.
A friendly welcome awaits at this delightfully informal and unfussy club where golf has been played since 1900. It is undoubtedly one of the best golf courses in Northumberland, and were it in a more populated or accessible area would surely command a green fee that is way higher.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played well over 1,100 courses in almost 50 countries. Since travel restarted in May 2021, he has played around 80 different courses, more than 40 for the first time. This includes 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of his main roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but 10. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com
-
-
Bamburgh Castle Golf Club Course Review
For views, charm and fun, the elevated seaside course at Bamburgh Castle Golf Club is up there with the very best
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Brancepeth Castle Golf Club Course Review
The undulating Harry Colt design at Brancepeth Castle Golf Club is a fine test of golf and home to many memorable holes
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Bamburgh Castle Golf Club Course Review
For views, charm and fun, the elevated seaside course at Bamburgh Castle Golf Club is up there with the very best
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Brancepeth Castle Golf Club Course Review
The undulating Harry Colt design at Brancepeth Castle Golf Club is a fine test of golf and home to many memorable holes
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Cleeve Hill Golf Club Course Review
Back from the brink, the eccentric and blissfully located course at Cleeve Hill Golf Club is fabulous fun
By Rob Smith • Published
-
The Worcestershire Golf Club Course Review
The beautiful Alister MacKenzie and FW Hawtree design at The Worcestershire Golf Club is well worth a detour and is one of the very finest courses in the area
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Sandiway Golf Club Course Review
Sandiway Golf Club, one of Cheshire's best courses, perhaps flies under the radar a little among the wider golfing public. It shouldn't...
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Reddish Vale Golf Club Course Review
The feast of golf at Reddish Vale Golf Club is just five miles from Manchester city centre and enormous fun
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Hallamshire Golf Club Course Review
The wonderfully varied and scenic design at Hallamshire Golf Club owes much to two of golf’s greatest architects, Harry Colt and Herbert Fowler
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Bath Golf Club Course Review
Enjoying a peaceful hilltop location, Bath Golf Club pleases greatly with its pastoral, Harry Colt design
By Rob Smith • Published