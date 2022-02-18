Dingle Golf Links Course Review
Dingle Golf Links is a beautifully remote course that more than rewards the effort made to get there
Dingle Golf Links Course Review
GF €105 mid season; €120 peak season
Par 72, 6,447 yards
Slope 134
GM Verdict A wild, remote and rippling Atlantic links
Favourite Hole The 16th demands a confident drive to open up an enticing approach shot over the burn
Perhaps only Connemara, and Waterville, one of the best courses in the Golf Monthly Top 100, can match Dingle for the beauty of the journey to reach the golf course. Sea and lakes and mountains slide by along the route. It adds to the occasion, no question. Set on the outer most tip of the Dingle Peninsula, this is the most westerly golf course in Europe. The Three Sisters, rising above the course, are cliff peaks that add an other-worldly feel to the occasion… which may explain why they were chosen as a Star Wars filming location.
The course was first designed by Eddie Hackett in 1971 - his 18 hole design was only completed in 1992 - and it is the epitome of deceptive links golf where almost every shot will cast doubt in your mind. The terrain sweeps down from the clubhouse and it’s all on show from the 1st tee, which promises a tempting downhill drive.
Dingle does not possess big dunes - indeed, it can be brutally exposed to the winds - but the sweetly crumpled landscape will prove far more illuminating than first appearances might suggest. Now add in a burn that winds low through the ground and influences proceedings on 11 holes, and you know your A-game needs to be dialled up to the max.
Dingle revels in its natural form. That was Hackett’s way, placing greens intuitively and finding a layout that always seems obvious. The routing ensures the winds will target you from every angle… and target you they will. This is perfectly emphasised by several par fours of similar length but facing in different directions: they play so differently in the wind.
In recent years there has been a Masterplan to enhance the links further and the thinning of some dastardly deep rough does make things easier for all levels of golfer. Even with this generosity it is so important to find the correct side of the fairway if you want to attack greens. That is mainly down to the burn and the resulting lack of opportunities to play bump-and-run.
Dingle is a tricky customer that way and there are natural land forms to torment you, too. Never less than crafty this links can not be overcome with power alone. It requires precision course management and a sharp short game that will be used time and again.
Kevin Markham stepped into a campervan in 2007, and spent the next 14 months playing every 18-hole golf course in Ireland… 360 of them. He wrote two books on the back of those travels and has been working in the golf industry ever since, both as a freelance writer and a photographer. His love of golf courses has seen him playing extensively in Scotland, as well as across Europe. In total, he has played over 550 courses including most of Scotland’s top 100, and over half of Portugal’s growing number. He writes for the Irish Examiner newspaper, Irish Golfer magazine, and Destination Golf, and is a regular contributor to Golf Monthly. He has his own photography website – kevinmarkhamphotography.com – and spends hours on golf courses waiting to capture the perfect sunrise or sunset.
Kevin can be contacted via Twitter - @kevinmarkham
-
-
10 Matte Finish Golf Balls That Promise High Performance
Matte finish golf balls are a relatively new phenomenon, but there are now plenty to choose from in a rainbow of colours including several premium-brand offerings
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
When Do You Like To Arrive Before A Round Of Golf?
The tour pros have a set routine of how they like to prepare for a round so what are the rest of us like?
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Clandeboye Golf Club Ava Course Review
The Ava Course at Clandeboye Golf Club fits the hidden gem billing very neatly
By Kevin Markham • Published
-
Arklow Golf Club Course Review
Arklow Golf Club to the south of Dublin is a cracking links that has moved with the times
By Kevin Markham • Published
-
Scrabo Golf Club Course Review
Scrabo Golf Club in County Down offers something a little different, with holes snaking across the hillside through swathes of gorse
By Kevin Markham • Published
-
Strandhill Golf Club Course Review
Strandhill Golf Club on the west coast of Ireland in Co. Sligo boasts an entertaining links course with a wonderful difference
By Kevin Markham • Published
-
Mullion Golf Club Course Review
Mullion Golf Club is home to England's most southerly golf course, laid out over the clifftops not far from Lizard Point in Cornwall
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
West Cornwall Golf Club Course Review
West Cornwall Golf Club is home to a slightly different but hugely enjoyable links looking out over St Ives Bay and the Hayle estuary
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Longcliffe Golf Club Course Review
Longcliffe Golf Club on the edge of Charnwood Forest flies under the radar despite being one of the best courses in Leicestershire
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Beaconsfield Golf Club Course Review
Beaconsfield Golf Club in Buckinghamshire is home to a fine Harry Colt parkland layout with a particularly strong set of par 3s
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published