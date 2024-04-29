Golf By Royal Appointment… But Open To All, Including These Five Beauties

There are more than 40 Royal clubs in the UK and Ireland, many of them among the best-known and most greatly revered. There are no fewer than 14 in the Golf Monthly Top 100. But there are also plenty that are less well-known, and some with a regal suffix that is inherited from their location rather than by royal assent. Regardless of the origin, these five clubs with regal suffixes are very enjoyable and varied.

Duff House Royal

A beautiful sunset over Duff House Royal (Image credit: Duff House Royal Golf Club)

Just inland from the north Aberdeenshire coast, Duff House Royal was founded in 1910 and is the proud possessor of an illustrious architectural pedigree. Its first layout was by Archie Simpson who had previously designed Royal Aberdeen, but the course was largely dug over for crops during the First World War. It was then redesigned a century ago by the great Alister MacKenzie, some years before he created Augusta National. This renaissance saw a merger with Banff Golf Club and the bestowal of the royal title by the Duchess of Fife who chose the unusual regal suffix herself.

GF: 18 holes £55-£70

Lyme Regis

The par-3 eighth at Lyme Regis is the shortest hole on the course (Image credit: Rob Smith)

While the royal part of its name really belongs to the neighbouring town, this very pretty course nonetheless enjoys quite regal views from its magnificent setting, perched on the nearby cliffs. One of Golf Monthly’s 100 Hidden Gems in 2022, there are magnificent panoramas over the Jurassic coastline, as well as inland over the lush green, rolling hills. While its design provenance is hazy, what is certain it that there is plenty of variety and great fun to be had. If setting and scenery are high on your priorities, Lyme Regis is a must play and one of the best courses in Dorset.

GF: 18 holes £50-£55

Bognor Regis

The fourth at Bognor Regis is a short but tricky par 4 (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The original course at Bognor Regis was opened in 1892, closer to what is now the centre of this seaside town in West Sussex. Two moves later, it settled on today’s pretty and very easy-walking parkland location in 1922. The tree-lined course was designed by James Braid, with three holes bordering the River Rife. The greens are relatively small and well protected, and there are plenty of doglegs which means it can play substantially longer than the yardage. The four par 3s are varied and strong.

GF: 18 holes £50wd, £60we

Clandon Regis

Looking down on the closing hole at Clandon Regis (Image credit: Clandon Regis Golf Club)

By far the youngest of this royal handful, Clandon Regis was opened 30 years ago as a proprietary club and bought out by its members just two years later. The name here belongs to a neighbouring Grade II historic building that dates back to 1890, but despite its relative youth, the course has grown up quickly assisted by the presence of many mature trees. Known for its excellent greens, there is a real sting in the tail with attractive water features waiting short and right on three of the final five holes.

GF: 18 holes £70wd, £80we

Sittingbourne & Milton Regis

Looking back down the par-4 penultimate hole at Sittingbourne & Milton Regis (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Two miles west of Sittingbourne in Kent and its ancient suburb, Milton Regis, this parkland course opened with 12 holes in 1929. Many changes have been made since, most importantly the creation of seven new holes by Donald Steel when 20 acres were lost to a road project in 1993. This gently undulating layout is lined by trees almost all the way and looks a real picture in Autumn as the leaves change. The two short holes on the front nine are great fun, each with a tricky two-tier green.

GF: 18 holes £65wd, £85we afternoons