Explore The Celebrated Links On England's Golf Coast Where You Can Play AND Stay

Formby Golf Club - The Course

The links at Formby is one of the stars of England’s north-west coast and, at no.42 in our current Top 100, its pedigree is undisputed. You may not play right by the sea but, as our lead photo here shows, you're not far away and its links credentials are beyond doubt, although there is a heathland feel, too, especially over the opening exchanges where you start out close to the railway.

The 8th at Formby is an excellent double-dogleg par 5 (Image credit: James Hogg)

The stretch from the 7th to the 9th stands out on the front nine: first, a tricky par 4 where the uphill approach may be blind or semi-blind if you’re slightly out of position; then a double-dogleg par 5 where keeping your drive on the hog’s back fairway isn’t always easy; and finally the superb, long par-4 9th that might as well be a par 5 most days, playing from an elevated tee towards a distant stand of pines with a glimpse of the Irish Sea beyond.

The 13th is one of several fine holes on the back nine (Image credit: James Hogg)

There is plenty to enjoy coming home, too, with the final test the incredibly long 18th green right in front of the distinctive clubhouse, where finding the surface is certainly no guarantee of a two-putt (the voice of experience!).

The dormy rooms are on the top floor of the clubhouse looking out over the long 18th green (Image credit: James Hogg)

The Dormy House

The four twin and two single dormy rooms on the second floor of Formby’s elegant clubhouse have been refurbished in recent times and offer a very comfortable stay right at the heart of the action. All have ensuite facilities, including an excellent shower. You’ll enjoy cracking views out over that long 18th green and beyond to both the main links and the ladies’ course, which plays inside the championship links.

The recently refurbished dormy rooms on the top floor are comfortable and cosy (Image credit: Formby Golf Club)

The upstairs bars and dining facilities are open for evening dining on Wednesdays throughout the year and on Fridays from May to September. There’s also a snooker room so you can test your prowess on the baize as well as the links.

Best deal

At the time of publishing, if you stay in the dormy house, you can enjoy two rounds over a 24-hour period (either the same day or over two days) for £300pp weekdays or £330pp at weekends, compared to the normal green fees of £250 and £280 per round respectively.

Both rounds can be on the main course, or you can play one on the main course and one on the ladies’ course. The dormy accommodation is £95pppn to include full English breakfast, based on twin occupancy (£150pppn for single occupancy).