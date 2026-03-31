Titleist Vokey Wedges Are Currently Discounted By 27% But This Deals Ends Tonight

It’s safe to say that when it comes to the best golf wedges, the Bob Vokey masterpieces are considered the gold standard. It’s not only the world's top pros who give the seal of approval, but also our expert testers. Here at Golf Monthly, we are privileged to test nearly every golf wedge on the market, from all the best golf brands, including Ping, TaylorMade and Cleveland. In our 2026 best golf wedges guide, the Titleist Vokey SM11 get the nod as the top recommended wedges, with a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating.

Shop the best Titleist Vokey SM10 Wedges deals in the Amazon Spring Sale.

The Amazon Spring Sale is currently running, and there are a ton of golf deals to be grabbed. One that caught my eye is on the Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges. These are carrying big discounts across the range in various finishes and lofts.

However, the Amazon Spring Sale ends very soon, so we’d suggest that if you’re upgrading your wedges ready for summer, then you most definitely won't regret grabbing a Titleist Vokey wedge. Below I’ve highlighted the best options, carrying the best discounts at Amazon, but some are showing as limited stock, because, like all the best golf deals, it's only while stocks last.

Titleist Vokey Design Wedges are trusted by more PGA Tour professionals than any other brand. At the recent Texas Children’s Houston Open, the numbers spoke for themselves, with 203 pros using the best Vokey wedges vs just 64 of the nearest competitor brand.

In our Titleist Vokey SM10 Wedge review, our expert tester Sam De'Ath rated them with a 4.5 score, and reckoned the subtle yet effective changes made the Vokey SM10 wedge a significant upgrade over the previous model.

Sam's review highlights included the more centrally placed CG (center of gravity), higher spin and lower launch. The combination of which enhanced the predictability and control of the SM10 wedge. A longer groove life and improved feel are also additional wins for golfers, and of course, the stunning look and multiple grind options that Titleist Vokey wedges are renowned for.

Image 1 of 3 The Titleist Vokey SM10 Wedge has heat treatment applied to lengthen the duration of the grooves. (Image credit: Future) The Titleist Vokey SM10 delivers impressive performance and stunning good looks. (Image credit: Future) Our tester, Sam De'Ath, loved the latest iteration of the Titleist Vokey Wedge. (Image credit: Future)

If you're not looking for a Titleist Vokey deal, then our golf deals experts have hunted out the best golf discounts, and the Amazon Big Spring Sale hub is the place to find them. Below you'll also find all the best Titleist Vokey Wedge deals across the range, from Amazon and other retailers, which handily show the pricing relevant to your location.