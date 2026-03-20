This Week On Kick Point: What Gear We're Talking About And Where To Find It

What products are we talking about in this week's episode, and where can you get them?

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Episode 77
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"Hi Dan, love the pod, but where can I get my hands on the stuff you're talking about?"

I receive dozens of emails like the one you read above after each episode of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show drops every Friday. Firstly, thank you so much for watching, listening and getting in touch. Secondly, let me answer that questions definitively so not only do our lovely and loyal listeners get what they want, it also allows me to clear up a bit of room in my email inbox!

Dan Parker
Dan Parker
Staff Writer

Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.1, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.

Dan's current What's In The Bag:

Driver: Cobra DS-Adapt X
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini
Fairway: Ping G440 Max 21°
Irons: Titleist T250 (5), Titleist T100 (6-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Bag: Vessel Sunday III

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