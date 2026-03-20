This Week On Kick Point: What Gear We're Talking About And Where To Find It
What products are we talking about in this week's episode, and where can you get them?
Conor Keenan
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"Hi Dan, love the pod, but where can I get my hands on the stuff you're talking about?"
I receive dozens of emails like the one you read above after each episode of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show drops every Friday. Firstly, thank you so much for watching, listening and getting in touch. Secondly, let me answer that questions definitively so not only do our lovely and loyal listeners get what they want, it also allows me to clear up a bit of room in my email inbox!
Episode 77 of the show drops today and we think you're going to love it. We have an exclusive interview with arguably one of the most fun people in golf, US star Christina Kim, as well as Joe giving us the lowdown on two of the best golf irons of 2026 - the TaylorMade P790 vs Ping i540. Below I've included some of the items we discuss on the show, from the aforementioned irons to some of the latest Under Armour golf gear which I have been raving about, including their fabulous Drive Pro Clone golf shoes.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.1, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Cobra DS-Adapt X
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini
Fairway: Ping G440 Max 21°
Irons: Titleist T250 (5), Titleist T100 (6-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Bag: Vessel Sunday III
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
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