This Week On Kick Point: What Gear We're Talking About And Where To Find It

"Hi Dan, love the pod, but where can I get my hands on the stuff you're talking about?"

I receive dozens of emails like the one you read above after each episode of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show drops every Friday. Firstly, thank you so much for watching, listening and getting in touch. Secondly, let me answer that questions definitively so not only do our lovely and loyal listeners get what they want, it also allows me to clear up a bit of room in my email inbox!

Episode 77 of the show drops today and we think you're going to love it. We have an exclusive interview with arguably one of the most fun people in golf, US star Christina Kim, as well as Joe giving us the lowdown on two of the best golf irons of 2026 - the TaylorMade P790 vs Ping i540. Below I've included some of the items we discuss on the show, from the aforementioned irons to some of the latest Under Armour golf gear which I have been raving about, including their fabulous Drive Pro Clone golf shoes.