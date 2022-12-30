Ring In The New Year With These Discounted Adidas Golf Shoes

(opens in new tab) Adidas Tour360 22 Golf Shoes | 34% off at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

Was $209.99 Now $179.99



One of the most exciting pairs of shoes we've got our hands on this year is currently available at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)for a saving of over $70! The Adidas Tour360 22 golf shoes are a triumph of comfort, style and stability. Delivering excellent traction on the course, we loved the look and feel of these shoes, which you can wear all-day-long without feeling uncomfortable!



Read our full Adidas Tour360 22 Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

The adidas Tour360 22 Golf shoes are one of our favorite golf shoes from the last year and we are excited to say, that they are now on offer for a tasty 34% discount at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)! In 2022, we were lucky enough to test some of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market, and while we were dazzled by many of those offerings, only a few, like the Tour360 were good enough to make it into our 2022 Editors Choice Awards. Yes, we were very impressed by the excellent comfort and performance features this five-star golf shoe offered when we took it for a spin (opens in new tab) earlier this year.

(Image credit: adidas)

When it comes to adidas, you're always guaranteed a certain level of quality and style, and the Tour360 22 Golf Shoes deliver that in spades. Visually, these are one of the nicest pairs of golf shoes we've seen this year. Their design looks similar to the traditional Tour360, with several new touches, including the blue and pink highlights that add small a unique style. But adidas hasn't gone too far and the restraint the designers have shown makes these one of the best looking golf shoes we have ever used.

It's also worth noting that these are a year-round shoe, with Tour360 22 edition offering excellent breathability, traction on the ground and are very easy to clean. The upper features a premium rich leather which is 100 percent waterproof. With that you'll also get a one-year waterproof warranty which gives good peace of mind through the winter months. adidas has also incorporated recycled materials into the design to continue the brand's goal of ending plastic waste. On that note, while these are a very durable pair of golf shoes, they are one of the most comfortable pairs of golf shoes (opens in new tab) that do not rub or feel constricting after long days on the course.

(Image credit: adidas)

They also offer excellent grip on all kinds of terrain thanks to the six cleats that are directly injected to the sole of the shoe. The traction they provide makes this one of the best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market. And you'll also notice the shoe has a very spongey base that is built from what's called a Dualstack Midsole, which combines the brand's patented Boost cushioning with an EVA stability frame. Those elements combine to create one of the most supportive shoes in golf, which is excellent for those players who suffer from plantar fasciitis pain. (opens in new tab) They are, in our opinion one of the best golf shoes on the market, so be sure to pick up your pair from Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)today!