The Masters 2024 Odds And Betting Favorites

Scottie Scheffler is the bookmakers' red-hot favorite to win the 2024 Masters following a blistering start to the new PGA Tour season. Scheffler has already won twice and could have triumphed a third time in succession, only for Stephan Jaeger to hold firm and punch his ticket to Augusta.

Despite the disappointment, Scheffler begins Masters week at the extremely short price of +400 (4/1) while the aforementioned Jaeger can be found at +20000 (200/1).

Big names like Rory McIlroy +1100 (11/1), Jon Rahm +1300 (13/1), and Tiger Woods +15000 (150/1) will attract plenty of bets, too. But what about the rest of the field?

If you are looking for inspiration, check out our Masters betting tips. Otherwise, find the best available odds for each of this year's Masters participants below.

The Masters 2024 Outright Winner Odds

Scottie Scheffler +400 (4/1)

+400 (4/1) Rory McIlroy +1100 (11/1)

+1100 (11/1) Jon Rahm + 1300 (13/1)

+ 1300 (13/1) Brooks Koepka +1800 (18/1)

+1800 (18/1) Xander Schauffele +1800 (18/1)

+1800 (18/1) Hideki Matsuyama +2000 (20/1)

+2000 (20/1) Jordan Spieth +2200 (22/1)

+2200 (22/1) Wyndham Clark +2800 (28/1)

+2800 (28/1) Ludvig Aberg +2800 (28/1)

+2800 (28/1) Joaquin Niemann +2800 (28/1)

+2800 (28/1) Will Zalatoris +3300 (33/1)

+3300 (33/1) Viktor Hovland +3300 (33/1)

+3300 (33/1) Patrick Cantlay +3500 (35/1)

+3500 (35/1) Cameron Smith +4000 (40/1)

+4000 (40/1) Dustin Johnson +4000 (40/1)

+4000 (40/1) Justin Thomas +4000 (40/1)

+4000 (40/1) Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 (40/1)

+4000 (40/1) Bryson DeChambeau +4000 (40/1)

+4000 (40/1) Tony Finau +4500 (45/1)

+4500 (45/1) Cameron Young +5000 (50/1)

+5000 (50/1) Shane Lowry +5000 (50/1)

+5000 (50/1) Sahith Theegala +5000 (50/1)

+5000 (50/1) Tommy Fleetwood +5000 (50/1)

+5000 (50/1) Collin Morikawa +5000 (50/1)

+5000 (50/1) Max Homa +5500 (55/1)

+5500 (55/1) Sam Burns +6600 (66/1)

+6600 (66/1) Jason Day +6600 (66/1)

+6600 (66/1) Brian Harman +7000 (70/1)

+7000 (70/1) Tyrrell Hatton +8000 (80/1)

+8000 (80/1) Russell Henley +8000 (80/1)

+8000 (80/1) Patrick Reed +8000 (80/1)

+8000 (80/1) Corey Conners +8000 (80/1)

+8000 (80/1) Min Woo Lee +8000 (80/1)

+8000 (80/1) Si Woo Kim +9000 (90/1)

+9000 (90/1) Akshay Bhatia +10000 (100/1)

+10000 (100/1) Sung-Jae Im +10000 (100/1)

+10000 (100/1) Daniel Berger +10000 (100/1)

+10000 (100/1) Adam Scott +10000 (100/1)

+10000 (100/1) Sergio Garcia +11000 (110/1)

+11000 (110/1) Abraham Ancer +12500 (125/1)

+12500 (125/1) Denny McCarthy +12500 (125/1)

+12500 (125/1) Joohyung Kim +12500 (125/1)

+12500 (125/1) Rickie Fowler +14000 (140/1)

+14000 (140/1) Tiger Woods +15000 (150/1)

+15000 (150/1) Justin Rose +15000 (150/1)

+15000 (150/1) Harris English +15000 (150/1)

+15000 (150/1) Byeong-Hun An +17500 (175/1)

+17500 (175/1) Keegan Bradley +17500 (175/1)

+17500 (175/1) Sepp Straka +20000 (200/1)

+20000 (200/1) Nicolai Hojgaard +20000 (200/1)

+20000 (200/1) Adrian Meronk +20000 (200/1)

+20000 (200/1) Nick Taylor +20000 (200/1)

+20000 (200/1) Thorbjorn Olesen +20000 (200/1)

+20000 (200/1) Kurt Kitayama +20000 (200/1)

+20000 (200/1) Stephan Jaeger +20000 (200/1)

+20000 (200/1) Chris Kirk +20000 (200/1)

+20000 (200/1) Phil Mickelson +20000 (200/1)

+20000 (200/1) Erik van Rooyen +25000 (250/1)

+25000 (250/1) Nick Dunlap +25000 (250/1)

+25000 (250/1) Adam Hadwin +25000 (250/1)

+25000 (250/1) Ryan Fox +25000 (250/1)

+25000 (250/1) J.T. Poston +25000 (250/1)

+25000 (250/1) Emiliano Grillo +25000 (250/1)

+25000 (250/1) Cam Davis +25000 (250/1)

+25000 (250/1) Matthieu Pavon +25000 (250/1)

+25000 (250/1) Taylor Moore +25000 (250/1)

+25000 (250/1) Bubba Watson +25000 (250/1)

+25000 (250/1) Gary Woodland +25000 (250/1)

+25000 (250/1) Jake Knapp +30000 (300/1)

+30000 (300/1) Eric Cole +30000 (300/1)

+30000 (300/1) Lucas Glover +30000 (300/1)

+30000 (300/1) Austin Eckroat +30000 (300/1)

+30000 (300/1) Luke List +35000 (350/1)

+35000 (350/1) Peter Malnati +40000 (400/1)

+40000 (400/1) Ryo Hisatsune +50000 (500/1)

+50000 (500/1) Lee Hodges +50000 (500/1)

+50000 (500/1) Adam Schenk +50000 (500/1)

+50000 (500/1) Charl Schwartzel +50000 (500/1)

+50000 (500/1) Danny Willett +50000 (500/1)

+50000 (500/1) Grayson Murray +60000 (600/1)

+60000 (600/1) Camilo Villegas +100000 (1000/1)

+100000 (1000/1) Christo Lamprecht +100000 (1000/1)

+100000 (1000/1) Stewart Hagestad +100000 (1000/1)

+100000 (1000/1) Zach Johnson +100000 (1000/1)

+100000 (1000/1) Neal Shipley +150000 (1500/1)

+150000 (1500/1) Santiago De la Fuente +250000 (2500/1)

+250000 (2500/1) Jasper Stubbs +250000 (2500/1)

+250000 (2500/1) Fred Couples +250000 (2500/1)

+250000 (2500/1) Vijay Singh +300000 (3000/1)

+300000 (3000/1) Mike Weir +400000 (4000/1)

+400000 (4000/1) Joe Maria Olazabal +600000 (6000/1)

