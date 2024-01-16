Dubai Desert Classic Odds 2024 - Rory McIlroy Favorite

It's a huge week on the DP World Tour as Emirates GC returns to our screens with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Rory McIlroy defeated LIV Golf's Patrick Reed in a playoff last year to win the championship for the third time in his career.

McIlroy won his maiden European Tour title here in 2009 and is a course specialist, and he's favorite to retain his title this week in a strong field. He's 10/3 with bookmakers to lift the famous trophy for the fourth time, with Tyrrell Hatton coming in as second-favorite at 10/1, just ahead of last week's winner Tommy Fleetwood at 11/1.

Adrian Meronk, who earned his PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour for 2024, is fourth-favorite alongside 2024 Open winner Brian Harman and his fellow American Cameron Young.

Dubai Desert Classic odds:

Rory McIlroy - 10/3

Tyrrell Hatton - 10/1

Tommy Fleetwood - 11/1

Adrian Meronk - 22/1

Brian Harman - 22/1

Cameron Young - 22/1

Nicolai Hojgaard - 25/1

Adam Scott - 25/1

Joaquin Niemann - 25/1

Rasmus Hojgaard - 28/1

Thorbjorn Olesen - 33/1

Ryan Fox - 33/1

Jordan Smith - 35/1

Thriston Lawrence - 40/1

Laurie Canter - 50/1

Yannik Paul - 50/1

Zander Lombard - 70/1

Ewen Feguson - 80/1

Rikuya Hoshino - 80/1

Antoine Rozner - 80/1

Romain Langasque - 80/1

Alex Fitzpatrick - 100/1

Grant Forrest - 100/1

Sebastian Soderberg - 100/1

Julien Guerrier - 100/1

Richard Mansell - 100/1

Hennie du Plessis - 100/1

Dan Bradbury - 100/1

Joost Luiten - 110/1

Bernd Wiesberger - 110/1

Francesco Molinari - 110/1

Alejandro Del Rey - 125/1

Sean Crocker - 125/1

Jorge Campillo - 125/1

Jeff Winther - 125/1

Adrian Otaegui - 125/1

Jayden Schaper - 125/1

Michael Thorbjornsen - 125/1

Tom McKibbin - 125/1

Marcel Siem - 150/1

Kalle Samooja - 150/1

Guido Migliozzi - 150/1

Nathan Kimsey - 150/1

Daniel Hillier - 150/1

Padraig Harrington - 150/1

Hao Tong Li - 160/1

Gavin Green - 175/1

Louis De Jager - 175/1

Marcus Helligkilde - 175/1

Niklas Norgaard Miller - 175/1

Julien Brun - 175/1

Fabrizio Zanotti - 200/1

Paul Waring - 200/1

Margo Penge - 200/1

Andy Sullivan - 200/1

Adri Arnaus - 200/1

Daniel Brown - 200/1

Calum Hill - 200/1

Conor Syme - 200/1

Jason Scrivener - 200/1

Eddie Pepperell - 200/1

Richie Ramsay - 200/1

Pablo Larrazabal - 200/1

David Law - 250/1

Marcus Kinhult - 250/1

Kevin Tway - 250/1

Scott Jamieson - 250/1

Ross Fisher - 250/1

Jesper Svensson - 250/1

Rafael Cabrera Bello - 250/1

Matthew Jordan - 250/1

Callum Shinkwin - 300/1

Adrien Saddier - 300/1

Marcus Armitage - 300/1

Shubhankar Sharma - 300/1

Matteo Manassero - 300/1

Luke Donald - 300/1

Edoardo Molinari - 300/1

Johannes Veerman - 300/1

Marcel Schneider - 300/1

Matthias Schwab - 300/1

Matthew Southgate - 300/1

Nick Bachem - 300/1

Maximilian Kieffer - 300/1

Masahiro Kawamura - 350/1

Dylan Frittelli - 350/1

Aaron Cockerill - 350/1

Casey Jarvis - 350/1

Nacho Elvira - 400/1

Matthew Baldwin - 400/1

Kevin Chappell - 400/1

Ashun Wu - 400/1

Lukas Nemecz - 500/1

Daan Huizing - 500/1

Alexander Knappe - 500/1

Tom Vaillant - 500/1

Jeong Weon Ko - 500/1

Ugo Coussaud - 500/1

Frederik Kjettrup - 500/1

Andrea Pavan - 500/1

Jamie Donaldson - 500/1

Manuel Elvira - 500/1

Simon Forsstrom - 500/1

Todd Clements - 500/1

Mike Lorenzo Vera - 500/1

Clement Sordet - 750/1

Jens Dantorp - 750/1

Santiago Tarrio - 750/1

Hurly Long - 750/1

Ricardo Gouveia - 1000/1

James Morrison - 1000/1

Chase Hanna - 1000/1

Angel Hidalgo - 1000/1

Lorenzo Scalise - 1000/1

Joshua Grenville-Wood - 1000/1

Adam Blomme - 1250/1

Oliver Wilson - 2000/1

Sebastian Garcia - 2000/1

Espen Kofstad - 2000/1

Dale Whitnell - 2000/1

Ockie Strydom - 2000/1

Daniel Gavins - 2000/1

Thomas Bjorn - 2000/1

Stephen Gallacher - 2000/1

Soren Kjeldsen - 2000/1

Gunner Wiebe - 2500/1

