Dubai Desert Classic Odds 2024 - Rory McIlroy Favorite
Rory McIlroy leads the way as tournament favorite heading into his title defence at Emirates Golf Club
It's a huge week on the DP World Tour as Emirates GC returns to our screens with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Rory McIlroy defeated LIV Golf's Patrick Reed in a playoff last year to win the championship for the third time in his career.
McIlroy won his maiden European Tour title here in 2009 and is a course specialist, and he's favorite to retain his title this week in a strong field. He's 10/3 with bookmakers to lift the famous trophy for the fourth time, with Tyrrell Hatton coming in as second-favorite at 10/1, just ahead of last week's winner Tommy Fleetwood at 11/1.
Adrian Meronk, who earned his PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour for 2024, is fourth-favorite alongside 2024 Open winner Brian Harman and his fellow American Cameron Young.
Dubai Desert Classic odds:
- Rory McIlroy - 10/3
- Tyrrell Hatton - 10/1
- Tommy Fleetwood - 11/1
- Adrian Meronk - 22/1
- Brian Harman - 22/1
- Cameron Young - 22/1
- Nicolai Hojgaard - 25/1
- Adam Scott - 25/1
- Joaquin Niemann - 25/1
- Rasmus Hojgaard - 28/1
- Thorbjorn Olesen - 33/1
- Ryan Fox - 33/1
- Jordan Smith - 35/1
- Thriston Lawrence - 40/1
- Laurie Canter - 50/1
- Yannik Paul - 50/1
- Zander Lombard - 70/1
- Ewen Feguson - 80/1
- Rikuya Hoshino - 80/1
- Antoine Rozner - 80/1
- Romain Langasque - 80/1
- Alex Fitzpatrick - 100/1
- Grant Forrest - 100/1
- Sebastian Soderberg - 100/1
- Julien Guerrier - 100/1
- Richard Mansell - 100/1
- Hennie du Plessis - 100/1
- Dan Bradbury - 100/1
- Joost Luiten - 110/1
- Bernd Wiesberger - 110/1
- Francesco Molinari - 110/1
- Alejandro Del Rey - 125/1
- Sean Crocker - 125/1
- Jorge Campillo - 125/1
- Jeff Winther - 125/1
- Adrian Otaegui - 125/1
- Jayden Schaper - 125/1
- Michael Thorbjornsen - 125/1
- Tom McKibbin - 125/1
- Marcel Siem - 150/1
- Kalle Samooja - 150/1
- Guido Migliozzi - 150/1
- Nathan Kimsey - 150/1
- Daniel Hillier - 150/1
- Padraig Harrington - 150/1
- Hao Tong Li - 160/1
- Gavin Green - 175/1
- Louis De Jager - 175/1
- Marcus Helligkilde - 175/1
- Niklas Norgaard Miller - 175/1
- Julien Brun - 175/1
- Fabrizio Zanotti - 200/1
- Paul Waring - 200/1
- Margo Penge - 200/1
- Andy Sullivan - 200/1
- Adri Arnaus - 200/1
- Daniel Brown - 200/1
- Calum Hill - 200/1
- Conor Syme - 200/1
- Jason Scrivener - 200/1
- Eddie Pepperell - 200/1
- Richie Ramsay - 200/1
- Pablo Larrazabal - 200/1
- David Law - 250/1
- Marcus Kinhult - 250/1
- Kevin Tway - 250/1
- Scott Jamieson - 250/1
- Ross Fisher - 250/1
- Jesper Svensson - 250/1
- Rafael Cabrera Bello - 250/1
- Matthew Jordan - 250/1
- Callum Shinkwin - 300/1
- Adrien Saddier - 300/1
- Marcus Armitage - 300/1
- Shubhankar Sharma - 300/1
- Matteo Manassero - 300/1
- Luke Donald - 300/1
- Edoardo Molinari - 300/1
- Johannes Veerman - 300/1
- Marcel Schneider - 300/1
- Matthias Schwab - 300/1
- Matthew Southgate - 300/1
- Nick Bachem - 300/1
- Maximilian Kieffer - 300/1
- Masahiro Kawamura - 350/1
- Dylan Frittelli - 350/1
- Aaron Cockerill - 350/1
- Casey Jarvis - 350/1
- Nacho Elvira - 400/1
- Matthew Baldwin - 400/1
- Kevin Chappell - 400/1
- Ashun Wu - 400/1
- Lukas Nemecz - 500/1
- Daan Huizing - 500/1
- Alexander Knappe - 500/1
- Tom Vaillant - 500/1
- Jeong Weon Ko - 500/1
- Ugo Coussaud - 500/1
- Frederik Kjettrup - 500/1
- Andrea Pavan - 500/1
- Jamie Donaldson - 500/1
- Manuel Elvira - 500/1
- Simon Forsstrom - 500/1
- Todd Clements - 500/1
- Mike Lorenzo Vera - 500/1
- Clement Sordet - 750/1
- Jens Dantorp - 750/1
- Santiago Tarrio - 750/1
- Hurly Long - 750/1
- Ricardo Gouveia - 1000/1
- James Morrison - 1000/1
- Chase Hanna - 1000/1
- Angel Hidalgo - 1000/1
- Lorenzo Scalise - 1000/1
- Joshua Grenville-Wood - 1000/1
- Adam Blomme - 1250/1
- Oliver Wilson - 2000/1
- Sebastian Garcia - 2000/1
- Espen Kofstad - 2000/1
- Dale Whitnell - 2000/1
- Ockie Strydom - 2000/1
- Daniel Gavins - 2000/1
- Thomas Bjorn - 2000/1
- Stephen Gallacher - 2000/1
- Soren Kjeldsen - 2000/1
- Gunner Wiebe - 2500/1
Odds via OddsChecker
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
