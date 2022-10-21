Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Unplayable ball in bunker? Jeremy Ellwood looks at what you can and can't do if you decide it would be impossible or unwise to attempt to play it

Rules of Golf: Unplayable Ball in Bunker

While many golfers are eager to have a go at the ball regardless of where or how it is lying, there may come a time when you face a bunker lie that is pretty much unplayable.

If you decide it would be impossible or unwise to play this, what are your options? (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

Maybe it’s so close to a steep face that you just can’t get a stance; maybe it’s right under an overhanging lip and there’s no way of getting the ball up and out; or maybe it’s right at the back edge with virtually no chance of getting the club to the back of the ball however steeply you pick it up on the backswing.

As elsewhere on the course, you as the player are the sole judge as to whether you wish to declare your ball unplayable if you believe that’s the most prudent option to avoid racking up a potentially card-destroying number

Rule 19.3 covers unplayable balls in bunkers and, in essence, your three options for dropping under penalty of one shot are the same as they would be elsewhere on the course. Your first option is to go back to where you hit the previous shot and play again under penalty of stroke and distance. Perhaps crucially sometimes, this is your only option to drop outside the bunker for just a one-shot penalty (although you might still be in another bunker if the original shot was played from one!).

You could drop within two club-lengths no nearer the hole under penalty of one stroke, but it must be in the bunker (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

You could also decide to drop within two club-lengths of where the ball is lying in the bunker no nearer the hole, but if you go for this option you must drop within the bunker, again under penalty of one stroke.

The third option is to keep the original position of the ball in line between you and the flag, go back as far as you want within the bunker and drop in a one club-length relief area anywhere back on that line under penalty of one stroke. With both the two club-lengths and back-on-a-line options, it’s worth factoring in the likelihood of your ball potentially plugging in soft sand even when dropped from only knee height.

You may also drop back on line as far as you like within the bunker for a one-stroke penalty (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

Finally, there is a further option, which although coming at a cost of two penalty shots, crucially allows you to drop back on a line between the flag and the original position of the ball as far as you like outside the bunker.

You can also now drop back on line outside the bunker, but this will cost you two penalty strokes (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

Only you can decide if the extra penalty shot is worth it and, while it’s unlikely to be commonly used, it could just be your best option if bunkers are a real problem for you and the other three options don’t appeal for various reasons – perhaps you would have to play over water again from a long way out under stroke and distance, or the sand is particularly soft and any ball dropped in it from any height could plug badly.