Dudsbury Stay and Play Review

Rob Smith

Rob Smith recharges his batteries with a relaxing stay and round of golf at this friendly hotel near Bournemouth

On Course

Par 71, 6,606 yards

Peacefully situated just to the north of Bournemouth, not only is Dudsbury close to all of the area’s premier league golf, but it is a serious attraction in its own right with a fine Donald Steel parkland course.

Highlights on the front nine include the short 2nd which is played over water and which is followed by a trio of challenging and attractive par 4s.

Looking back over the pond towards the tee at the attractive par-3 second

The 7th is another fine two-shotter which involves crossing two ditches on the way to a well-protected green.

The seventh green sits beside a pretty pond that is a haven for wildlife

Never too narrow or intimidating, the gently undulating design twists and turns its way through specimen trees with ditches and ponds regularly in play throughout the round.

The welcoming committee patrolling the eighth green

The back nine starts with a par 5 and a short hole and is equally strong with plenty of variety.

The scenic twelfth is played from an elevated tee

Most people would probably classify the scary 16th as the signature hole. It skirts not one but two lakes.

The view from behind the sixteenth green

The penultimate hole is a testing par 5, and the closing par 4 works its way from left to right, gently rising to the green.

The 18th hole with the informal clubhouse and hotel waiting beyond

The 24-room hotel is smart, peaceful and comfortable, and the informal and very well-priced Spike’s Bistro serves delicious and hearty food throughout the day.

Even the ducks enjoy tailor-made accommodation

There is also a spa which offers a variety of treatments and pampering packages, along with a fitness centre with a full range of the latest equipment and a pool.

Relaxing by the indoor pool is a great way to unwind after your round

All in all, Dudsbury makes for an excellent base for exploring the Top 100 and Next 100 courses in Dorset.

It also offers very good value and is an ideal place in its own right to stay, play and relax.