Rob Smith recharges his batteries with a relaxing stay and round of golf at this friendly hotel near Bournemouth

Dudsbury Stay and Play Review

On Course

Par 71, 6,606 yards

Peacefully situated just to the north of Bournemouth, not only is Dudsbury close to all of the area’s premier league golf, but it is a serious attraction in its own right with a fine Donald Steel parkland course.

Highlights on the front nine include the short 2nd which is played over water and which is followed by a trio of challenging and attractive par 4s.

The 7th is another fine two-shotter which involves crossing two ditches on the way to a well-protected green.

Never too narrow or intimidating, the gently undulating design twists and turns its way through specimen trees with ditches and ponds regularly in play throughout the round.

The back nine starts with a par 5 and a short hole and is equally strong with plenty of variety.

Most people would probably classify the scary 16th as the signature hole. It skirts not one but two lakes.

The penultimate hole is a testing par 5, and the closing par 4 works its way from left to right, gently rising to the green.

The 24-room hotel is smart, peaceful and comfortable, and the informal and very well-priced Spike’s Bistro serves delicious and hearty food throughout the day.

There is also a spa which offers a variety of treatments and pampering packages, along with a fitness centre with a full range of the latest equipment and a pool.

All in all, Dudsbury makes for an excellent base for exploring the Top 100 and Next 100 courses in Dorset.

It also offers very good value and is an ideal place in its own right to stay, play and relax.