6 Most Common Chipping Mistakes...Fixed!



We all know the famous saying “drive for show, putt for dough” - well where does chipping come into this? It’s a crowd pleaser just like a 300 yard drive but it’s also crucial in giving yourself a fighting chance to hole the next shot. So really you could say “chip for show, chip for dough”.

Here, I am going to outline 6 mistakes i see amateur golfers making when it comes to these finesse shots around the green. I will cover everything from set up through to club selection so that when you next get out there you have a better chance at making more consistent up and downs.

Watch Ged Walters talk through the 6 most common chipping mistakes and how you can fix them.

The Set Up

If I am going to start anywhere it will have to be with the set up, a poor set up leads to further problems down the line. Now, the most common mistake I see is amateur golfers setting up to a chip shot as if they are about to swing a full 7-iron. Chipping is delicate and we need to treat it with some care.

So let’s fix this. First and foremost I would want golfers to narrow down their stance to about a golf club head width between the feet and then step a little bit closer to the golf ball - about a foot away creating very little space between ourselves and the ball. As far as the ball position goes for a standard chip shot I would be looking to have the ball in the middle of the stance as this will help with your angle of attack as you swing down at the ball.

Getting the basics right and having the proper set up will put you in a far better position to be more consistent when it comes to chipping around the green.

Loss of Arm Structure

What do I mean by this? When we set up to the golf ball we want a nice V - shape forming with our arms and as it extends down through to the golf club it should form a Y - shape. The most common mistake I see here is a breakdown of the arm structure, the elbows move away from each other breaking down that letter Y shape and in turn shortening the club leading to some potentially disastrous results around the green.

In order to fix this I recommend this one drill which requires the use of a deflated football and gently holding between your elbows whilst making your chip swing. It is a great way to get immediate feedback - if the ball drops out from the arms then we know the elbows are moving apart from each other.

Lack Of Upper Body Rotation

Many amateur golfers may fail to realise that chip shots aren't solely arm movements but they should be guided and supported by upper body rotation.

What I see happen when people forget about rotating the shoulders is alot of wrist flicking and trying to guide the speed of the swing with the arms. If you are doing this you will most definitely lack consistency around the greens.

The upper body rotation is very important as it allows us to control the speed in which we are swing and also allows for a more consistent strike. This happens by the club touching the ground, gliding along it and then coming back off rather than a) missing it all together or b) getting the lead edge wedged into it.

Club Moves Inside Early

I see a lot of golfers taking the club away and it moves inside or below the plain line far too early. This can lead to a lot of push shots or even worse…shanks!

The key for this is to imagine taking the club straight back, it will naturally want to arc around as you lift it higher and that's good, let that natural arc happen but don’t be taking that club and swinging it around you straight away.

Steering The Ball

Another common fault I see far too often is golfers trying to steer the golf ball. What do I mean by this - well they try to guide the golf ball by sending the head of the golf club in the direction they want the ball to go.

I want to see that club head moving left after impact, up and in, if you can get this your ball flight will be more in line with your target.

Wrong Club Choice

This may seem obvious but far too often I see golfers pulling out their most lofted club when really you could get away with playing that shot with your putter. If you want to save some shots and score as low as possible it’s about playing the percentage game. That may mean playing the boring 7-iron bump and run over the flashy high spin flop shot but it’s this awareness and course management around the greens that will really help you be more consistent.