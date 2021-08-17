The Ryder Cup was postponed in 2020 so that fans could attend in 2021, but are they actually allowed this year?

Will There Be Fans At The Ryder Cup?

A capacity crowd is expected for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 September.

Ryder Cup organisers are planning to host the 43rd edition of the tournament with a full-spectator attendance, which would welcome between 40,000-45,000 fans a day.

Organisers have stated that they will continue to follow the guidance of public health authorities, and they’re currently working on specific guidelines that may be required of attendees.

Despite this, they are confident that the match play event between the United States and Europe can go ahead in front of a capacity crowd.

The Ryder Cup was postponed in 2020 due to Covid-19, with PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh suggesting the event is uniquely about the fans, so playing without them wouldn’t make sense.

Consequently, the biennial match was postponed a year due to restrictions preventing fans from attending in 2020.

Team Europe head to Whistling Straits as the holders of the Ryder Cup, after winning in 2018 at Le Golf National in Paris with a convincing seven point victory.

The Wisconsin course most recently hosted the 2015 PGA Championship, where more than 200,000 fans were in attendance over the course of the week.

Ryder Cup organisers are hoping for similar figures six years on at this event, and are confident that nearly 150,000 people can attend the three-day event.

The United States will also hope that heading back to home soil can help them rediscover their Ryder Cup form, having won just three out of the last 12 Cups they have contested with Europe.

Steve Stricker is the US team captain, while Padraig Harrington will be looking to guide Europe to retaining their Ryder Cup trophy.

First though, Harrington and his players will have to navigate a capacity crowd at Whistling Straits, who have waited a year for this event.