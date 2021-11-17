Under Armour HOVR Fade SL Shoes

This spikeless shoe is simple, stylish and very smart. First things first what does HOVR mean? This particular technology has been around since 2018 and it, as the name (pronounced Hover) suggests, centres around the latest cushioning technologies.

So, while you might be familiar with the BOOST technology with Adidas, Under Armour has HOVR which is all about finding the ideal combination of lightness, energy return, durability and that all-important cushioning. So, whether you are walking around a particularly rugged links or about to tackle your 36th hole of the day, you will be helped by what’s on your feet.

HOVR involves an extremely light and soft foam – they say it’s similar to the material that insulates aeropolanes – and, coupled by wrapping the foam in so-called EnergyWeb, it keeps its shape and returns the energy to the foot. So it’s been particularly prevalent in running shoes.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

The third part of the puzzle is a solid rubber outsole which adds the robustness so, not only are they soft and reactive, they are durable and will serve you well for years.

So, with the HOVR technology in the heel, this supports the natural movement throughout your swing and provides, what they say, is zero gravity feel and returns the energy as well as being particularly comfortable.

Inside the shoes is the Ortholite sock liner which adds another layer of underfoot comfort.

The upper is made from a breathable, lightweight and waterproof microfibre and it offers a simple look with some interesting detailing that breaks up the one-dimensional colour.

Finally the sole has traction lugs which offer plenty of grip for a spikeless shoe as well as some versatility off the course.