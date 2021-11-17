Under Armour Charged Draw RST Shoes

Under Armour’s Charged Cushioning is a fantastic concept. Put simply there will be less impact with each step and an enhanced bounce back through a cushioned midsole and compression moulded foam. So there will be less stress on your feet and joints as well as an increased responsiveness which make them an ideal accompaniment for any round and in particular 36 holes and, rather than your shoes being a burden, they will be an asset over those closing holes when energies might be running low.

Another stand-out feature is the wider fitting (E) to afford some extra comfort and breathability so there’s no reason to wear a slim sock or be uncomfortable any more and there is an ortholite sock liner which adds another layer of extended comfort.

The waterproof (it comes with a one-year warranty) microfibre leather upper will keep your feet both cool and dry via, what Under Armour call, a Never-Wet treatment.

Looks wise we think they’re great, both sporty and athletic, and the feedback suggests that, whatever the weather, they will keep your feet bone dry.

The final bit of tech is the lightweight and durable outsole along with a lower profile Rotational Resistance (RST 2.0) spikes which encourage great traction with the ground and therefore plenty of help throughout your swing.

Like all Under Armour products they’re designed to try and make you better so, whether you need to stay dry, comfortable, injury free and be more dynamic in your swing, you’ll be given plenty of help here.

These are available in black and white and go up to a size 13.