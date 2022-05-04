True Linkswear Lux Sport Shoe Review
How did the latest model from True Linkswear fare out on the golf course?
There’s a lot to like about shoes from this brand. Each new model seems to incorporate the best features of its predecessor, and get even better. Which is why the Lux Sport is such a find. It looks, feels and performs great. If you’re into a casual, athletic look, then give it close consideration.
-
+
Comfortable and breathable
-
+
Lightweight
-
+
Good choice of color
-
-
In dire need of arch support. We suggest adding your own insole.
True Linkswear Lux Sport Shoes Review
The shoe's tagline: It was made for those creating “morning dew stripes and closing down the course after the cart barn is locked up.” That sums it up – other than it’s also great for golf and anywhere off-property. Once you put it on, you may well want to wear it everywhere – maybe even go for a run in it. The athletic-looking, knit upper has a mesh appearance and it indeed keeps your feet nice and cool inside, despite the outside heat - a breathable golf shoe is essential if you play in consistently warm conditions.
It has a Southern California beach vibe. But don’t be fooled by its casual appearance. The shoe has gone through rigorous testing in all environments. That’s why it’s backed by industry-leading waterproof ratings (100k dynamic testing) and a two-year waterproof warranty. And while it’s incredibly comfortable – inside there’s a “WANDERLUX Superfoam midsole” for maximum rebound, comfort and a transitional 6mm drop for a more athletic feel – you still need some arch support. So insert an external one, and it may be the best golf shoe for most golfers.
It has a full sock fit flexible opening. That means essentially it comfortably hugs your ankle in 360-degree fashion – it’s even there instead of a tongue up front. It also means you can simply slide your feet in for a good fit, right from the start. Or use the new extra-strength heel pull tab to help out. And then just lace them up. Each shoe weighs just 10.7 ounces, so your feet will stay energized throughout a walking round.
And the rubbery outsole has plenty of multi-directional traction nubs to keep your feet from slipping on wet cement, in bunkers, on the fairways or most importantly while you’re swinging. It’s offered in three fairly neutral color schemes. And they all look great. Once you try one, you may well come back for the other two.
Scott Kramer is a freelance writer based in Southern California. He carries a 5.2 index, along with a hacker's short game. Yet the former Senior Editor of GOLF Magazine always tries to bring his "A" game to his writing.
Here's what's in Scott's golf bag: Driver: Callaway Epic Speed driver Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 4-wood Hybrid: Titleist H1 hybrid Irons: Titleist AP1 irons Wedges: Vokey wedges Putter: An old Odyssey Versa putter that's been refurbished twice!
