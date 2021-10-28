Stuburt PCT II Shoes Review

Stuburt's PCT II golf shoes feature microfibre uppers and are fitted with a lightweight midsole for long-lasting cushioning. They're certainly light, something you'll notice straight away, and they felt extremely comfortable straight out of the box.

Of course, it's not an absolute given that they'll be that way for you, as much will depend on the shape of your foot, but there's plenty of cushioning where you need it, so that box gets a good tick.

We hear 'lightweight' mentioned a lot in certain golf equipment categories, and with shoes it can help us to feel more comfortable over the course of a round.

However, get it wrong and it can mean the complete opposite, with your feet left feeling pretty sore on the back nine.

We experienced no such problems - the balance between being lightweight and comfortable felt just right.

Secondly, and equally important, they offer ample stability and traction. Having tested the shoes in various conditions, we're fairly certain that you'd have no issues in this regard, with decent support around the ankle, while the spiked outsole offered really good grip.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

So, this shoe is a solid performer where it matters most - comfort and grip.

They also feature the brand's DRI-back technology for full waterproofing, and the shoes come with a one-year waterproof warranty.

So far, over the course of six months, we'd say they've proved effective in keeping out the rain, which is another big positive.

In terms of styling, Stuburt classes these shoes as "sporty". It's probably more on the safe side of sporty, which for many will be just fine.

We tried the grey, but in our opinion the black and white/navy options look a little easier on the eye, and you may find them a little easier to match up with the rest of your outfit.

The wax-style finish may divide opinion, too. We've seen this style used by other manufacturers, but there will be some golfers who just don't like it. For us, it just cheapens the look a touch.