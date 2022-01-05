Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro Golf Shoes Review
What did we think of the Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro golf shoes out on the course?
A very complete pair of spiked golf shoes that represent excellent value for money. Good grip, full protection from the elements and with plenty of colour options, it should be a pair placed firmly on your shortlist.
-
+
Out-of-the-box comfort
-
+
Fully waterproof
-
-
Not as many spikes on the outsole as some competitors
By Dan Parker published
Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro Golf Shoes Review
Renowned for its out-of-the-box comfort, Skechers has once again delivered a comfortable, practical and reasonably stylish golf shoe for all year round use.
Packed with features, not only is this a well-rounded spiked shoe in terms of performance, but it also offers brilliant value for money. As always, as soon as you put them on, Skechers’ renowned out-of-the-box comfort becomes apparent. It’s a staple of the brand and in this shoe it’s provided by several elements.
First of all, both the lightweight Ultra Go midsole and Goga Max insole compliment each other to deliver soft but responsive cushioning that makes walking 18 holes a breeze. Add in the full-grain leather upper and you have excellent fit and feel across the entire foot. Even when our golf left us covering more ground than usual, we were never left with the feeling of heaviness or soreness underfoot that you get with other spiked shoes.
As well as being waterproof, the flexible outsole delivers traction across the entire base no matter the course conditions or dodgy lies you might find yourself in. You only get six spikes on the bottom of each shoe, but these are more than enough to provide excellent grip. Having slightly fewer spikes than it's competitors also has its advantages as it makes the shoe quite low-profile over the turf and, in very dry conditions, the spikes won't protrude too much. The spikes are also easily replaceable, which will ultimately increase the overall lifespan of these shoes.
The shoes are available black/red, grey/red and white/navy, with two width options also available - medium and extra wide. We loved the white/navy pair we tested
Easy comfort, excellent grip and fully waterproof, the Go Golf Torque Pro golf shoes offer a lot at an excellent price and should definitely be on your shortlist if you're in the market for one of the best spiked golf shoes on the market right now.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
