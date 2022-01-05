Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro Golf Shoes Review

Renowned for its out-of-the-box comfort, Skechers has once again delivered a comfortable, practical and reasonably stylish golf shoe for all year round use.

Packed with features, not only is this a well-rounded spiked shoe in terms of performance, but it also offers brilliant value for money. As always, as soon as you put them on, Skechers’ renowned out-of-the-box comfort becomes apparent. It’s a staple of the brand and in this shoe it’s provided by several elements.

First of all, both the lightweight Ultra Go midsole and Goga Max insole compliment each other to deliver soft but responsive cushioning that makes walking 18 holes a breeze. Add in the full-grain leather upper and you have excellent fit and feel across the entire foot. Even when our golf left us covering more ground than usual, we were never left with the feeling of heaviness or soreness underfoot that you get with other spiked shoes.

(Image credit: Skechers)

As well as being waterproof, the flexible outsole delivers traction across the entire base no matter the course conditions or dodgy lies you might find yourself in. You only get six spikes on the bottom of each shoe, but these are more than enough to provide excellent grip. Having slightly fewer spikes than it's competitors also has its advantages as it makes the shoe quite low-profile over the turf and, in very dry conditions, the spikes won't protrude too much. The spikes are also easily replaceable, which will ultimately increase the overall lifespan of these shoes.

The shoes are available black/red, grey/red and white/navy, with two width options also available - medium and extra wide. We loved the white/navy pair we tested

Easy comfort, excellent grip and fully waterproof, the Go Golf Torque Pro golf shoes offer a lot at an excellent price and should definitely be on your shortlist if you're in the market for one of the best spiked golf shoes on the market right now.