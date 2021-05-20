In this Callaway Apex Coronado S shoe review, we put it through its paces out on the course over two rounds in both wet and dry conditions

Callaway Apex Coronado S Shoe Review

The main things golfers look for in a cleated shoe are grip and comfort and the Callaway Apex Coronado S delivers on both these fronts.

We seem to suffer more than most with blisters, especially when wearing a cleated golf shoe for the first time, but the Apex Coronado S felt comfortable straight out of the box for the entire 18 holes and beyond.

The soft full-grain leather upper was flexible enough not to cause any issues with comfort and fit while still offering the necessary support when swinging a club.

Meanwhile the Fusion-Lite TPU sole offered great feel and traction in both wet and dry conditions, helped by the nine Slim-Lok spikes. We never once felt unstable while also feeling connected to the ground which meant we could swing with confidence and produce maximum power.

The shoe is also fully waterproof with a full bootie membrane offering protection from the elements right to the top of the collar and tongue. It still felt breathable but offered complete protection when we were confronted by poor weather.

The shoe is incredibly lightweight and it honestly felt like we was wearing a spikeless version. This didn’t have any implications for the grip on offer however, which was exemplary. The comfort was aided by an 8mm Opti-Spring PU Footbed which felt cushioned and springy making walking between shots a breeze.

We tested the white/camo version, which may not be to everyone’s taste but the general consensus amongst our playing partners was very positive. The shoe also comes in black, grey, and a white and black version if the camo is not to your taste.

The white/camo version had the obvious issue of collecting mud quite quickly in damp conditions but a quick wipe down after the round had them looking as good as new.