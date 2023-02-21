Ram G-Force Junior Set Review
In this Ram G-Force junior set review, we take these clubs out onto the course to find out what they have to offer
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
An excellent all-round set for juniors. Easy to flight in the long game and solid performance around the greens, this is a good option at an appealing price.
-
+
Simple, smart aesthetics
-
+
Easy to flight throughout the set
-
+
Good-sized carry bag
-
-
White paint-finish on driver could start to age quickly
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
When it comes to finding good quality golf clubs for juniors, there are a range of options worth considering. Towards the top end of the market you have sets like the PING Prodi G which has the same aesthetic and many of the same technologies that you’ll find in the brand’s headline products. For those after a more affordable alternative, Ram also has a smart 6-club set aimed at junior golfers.
We wanted to see if this is one of the best golf club sets for kids so my 9-year old son (a regular golfer who plays off a 32-handicap) took a set with him out onto the course to test. The first thing to say is the whole set has a simple but smart look. The blue, white and black colour scheme (there is a light green option too) ticked all the boxes and my son was excited to give them a try.
For my part, I was pleased to see the driver had plenty of loft (14˚) and a lightweight shaft. This translated into an impressively high ball flight. For most juniors, the sight of a high-flying drive is up there with the best parts of the game and this delivered very well on that front.
I wasn’t so sure about the white finish on the crown of the driver - for fear the paint might chip away over time - but my son liked it. Having said that, the profile behind the ball is confidence-inspiring and the alignment aid is clearly visible at address.
The graphite shafts also feature in the irons and the wedge. Again, this made them easy to swing and delivered a good ball flight which was similar to the Cleveland Golf Junior Set. The irons clearly have some forgiveness built in, which is obviously an important part of the equation for kids.
The highlight of the set, however, was the putter. It sits beautifully behind the ball and the black and white aesthetic seemed to help with alignment. Putting isn’t necessarily my son’s strongest suit but from the first hole, his distance control in particular was much-improved.
The final part of the set-up to mention, as with any of the best golf club sets, is the bag. I thought it was the perfect size - the pockets are big enough to carry most things you’ll need on the course without being too bulky (and making the bag too heavy once you’ve filled them). There’s a small stand that didn’t seem to add too much weight to the bag and my son had no issues carrying the set during our 9-hole round.
All in all, we both felt like the Ram G-Force junior set was a good value-for-money, all-round option. The clubs looked smart, provided solid performance and were fairly easy to carry.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 on the Honda Classic, LIV Golf Mayakoba
Claim the DraftKings promo code now, and you will bet $5, win $150 on your favorite PGA or LIV Tour player this week!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Suzann Pettersen To Continue as Solheim Cup Captain In 2024
The Norwegian will continue her role as Team Europe captain at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club next year
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Two LIV Golf Players Lose Open Championship Spots After Presidents Cup Exemption Removed
A total of four players, including two new LIV Golf signings, have lost their expected Open Championship exemptions awarded to Presidents Cup players
By Elliott Heath • Published