Ram G-Force Junior Set Review

When it comes to finding good quality golf clubs for juniors, there are a range of options worth considering. Towards the top end of the market you have sets like the PING Prodi G which has the same aesthetic and many of the same technologies that you’ll find in the brand’s headline products. For those after a more affordable alternative, Ram also has a smart 6-club set aimed at junior golfers.

We wanted to see if this is one of the best golf club sets for kids so my 9-year old son (a regular golfer who plays off a 32-handicap) took a set with him out onto the course to test. The first thing to say is the whole set has a simple but smart look. The blue, white and black colour scheme (there is a light green option too) ticked all the boxes and my son was excited to give them a try.

(Image credit: Future)

For my part, I was pleased to see the driver had plenty of loft (14˚) and a lightweight shaft. This translated into an impressively high ball flight. For most juniors, the sight of a high-flying drive is up there with the best parts of the game and this delivered very well on that front.

(Image credit: Future)

I wasn’t so sure about the white finish on the crown of the driver - for fear the paint might chip away over time - but my son liked it. Having said that, the profile behind the ball is confidence-inspiring and the alignment aid is clearly visible at address.

The graphite shafts also feature in the irons and the wedge. Again, this made them easy to swing and delivered a good ball flight which was similar to the Cleveland Golf Junior Se t. The irons clearly have some forgiveness built in, which is obviously an important part of the equation for kids.

(Image credit: Future)

The highlight of the set, however, was the putter. It sits beautifully behind the ball and the black and white aesthetic seemed to help with alignment. Putting isn’t necessarily my son’s strongest suit but from the first hole, his distance control in particular was much-improved.

The final part of the set-up to mention, as with any of the best golf club sets, is the bag. I thought it was the perfect size - the pockets are big enough to carry most things you’ll need on the course without being too bulky (and making the bag too heavy once you’ve filled them). There’s a small stand that didn’t seem to add too much weight to the bag and my son had no issues carrying the set during our 9-hole round.

All in all, we both felt like the Ram G-Force junior set was a good value-for-money, all-round option. The clubs looked smart, provided solid performance and were fairly easy to carry.