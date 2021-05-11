Kit Alexander takes the Honma T//World GS Fairway Wood out on to the course for an extensive test and review.

Honma T//World GS Fairway Wood Review

The ‘GS’ in this club name stands for ‘Gain Speed’ and Honma has designed the whole range of GS clubs to help golfers with slower swing speeds increase their swing speeds and the distance they can hit the ball. This is likely the Honma range for you if you’re a mid to high-handicapper or a senior golfer.

The fairway wood looks really good at address. It’s a classic shape with a simple colour palette and design. The fact it has quite a low profile to the ground and the contrast of the silver face against the black crown that makes it look like there’s a good amount of loft there really inspires confidence at address.

It also sits really square – perhaps even a little toe-in – which is really good for the majority of its target audience who will tend to slice the ball.

It’s easy to launch the ball up in the air off the tee and from the fairway or rough. It has quite a high trajectory and it quite spinny. This is ideal for slower swingers but it won’t suit better players and faster swingers as well as some of the hotter and lower-spinning fairway woods that are now available.

It sounds and feels really solid at impact, and there’s a good amount of forgiveness across the face thanks to the Crank Slot that’s cut in behind the face.

This also increases the gear effect that helps off-centre mishits curve back on line. The draw bias is noticeable and really helps to limit any slice spin put on the ball.

It’s available in a range of lofts (15°, 18° and 21°), shaft lengths (42-inch, 42.5-inch and 43-inch) and shaft flexes (regular, stiff, extra stiff).