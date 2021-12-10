Volvik Power Soft Golf Ball Review
We review the colourful Volvik Power Soft Golf Ball
The Volvik Power Soft is a good value for money ball that is durable, has good feel for a 2-piece ball and enough spin to enable you to control it on the green.
-
+
Good value for money
-
+
Decent control on the greens
-
+
Choice of 5 colours
-
-
Firm feel rather than soft
By Martin Hopley published
The Volvik Power Soft Golf Ball, as it names suggests, aims to provide distance with a soft feel.
The 2 piece ball has an ionomer cover with 372 dimples to generate a mid to high launch, which you will immediately recognise are in an Icosidodecahedron pattern.
The oversize core reduces the spin and generates the speed and it is this combination that should create the distance.
Unlike the Volvik Vivid, the Power Soft cover has a more traditional gloss finish with double digit numbers. Being a Volvik it of course comes in a choice of 5 colours of white, yellow, red, orange and green.
Around the green the feel the cover gave a pretty good feel that was more towards firm than soft when putting and similar to what you would normally associate with premium 3-piece balls.
Chipping with the ball was enjoyable and it gave a decent level of control and a bit of check if you hit it right.
Volvik say that the Power Soft should be a mid-high launch ball with the driver and on the course that seemed about right. The feel was also good off the irons and there was enough spin control on landing to hold the green.
The distance was around normal as a lower spinning ball like the Volvik Vivid was usually a few yards ahead. This is not a bad thing, as the Power Soft had a bit more control, which should lead to lower scores.
Volvik calls this ball the Power Soft but I am not sure it really lives up to either part of this name. It’s quite firm and doesn’t seem to be bombing it past the competition.
However ignore all that as this is a competitive ball for the money because it is durable, has good feel for a 2-piece ball and enough spin to enable you to control it on and around the greens. Plus of course you can get it in whole range of colours to brighten up your round as well as your scorecard.
Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.
