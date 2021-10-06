In this Rife RX5 Distance Ball review, we put it through its paces over the course of a round of golf at West Byfleet Golf Club to assess how it performs

Rife RX5 Distance Ball Review

When looking for the perfect golf ball, a few extra yards off the tee is a major consideration for many golfers, especially when first starting out in the game. The Rife RX5 Distance ball certainly offers this, while also providing very good value for money.

The two-piece construction of the RX5 Distance is the key to delivering on both these fronts. The ionomer cover and high-energy core combine to offer a simple construction and firm feel off the face. This feel was definitely noticeable when compared to premium models but a strong ball flight with plenty of roll was also very evident, therefore delivering on the extra distance promised.

RELATED: Best Distance Golf Balls

As for durability, we managed to keep the same ball for 18 holes and could not detect any significant scuffs or scratches at the end of the round, despite several visits into the trees.

The one downside was to be expected and that was control around the greens. It was noticeably more difficult to stop on the putting surface so, if you’re used to a more premium feel and reliable spin from your golf ball, then this will take some adjustment.

There was evidence of some check on the second bounce, which was more noticeable on full wedge shots, but it certainly felt less dependable than we were used to. Once on the green, the ‘Distance’ logo with arrows on the side of the ball proved helpful for lining up putts.

If you’re new to the game of golf or someone who struggles to keep the same ball for more than a couple of holes, then the RX5 Distance Ball is ideal for you. It offers some of the best value for money currently out there while also delivering a solid, reliable construction which achieves the extra speed and distance the brand claims.