In this OnCore Vero X1 ball review, we take it out onto the course to assess the feel and performance on offer

OnCore Vero X1 Ball Review

There has been a surge of lower-priced, premium-performance balls on the market over the past few years, especially from lesser-known brands. OnCore Golf’s Vero X1 is one such model.

It was debuted last July by the Buffalo-based company and is OnCore’s second tour ball in three years – the first was the ELIXR for those who might think it sounds familiar. It’s also the brand’s first four-piece model and therefore, a more specific offering targeting better players.

The Vero X1’s four layers include: a thin cast urethane cover; a nano-thin transition layer between cover and mantle; a high modulus, perimeter-weighted, metal-infused mantle; and an oversized core.

These elements combine to enhance speed and distance, with noticeably higher stability in flight and more control and responsiveness from iron and wedge shots. Officials say it offers “true” performance and that’s what the ball’s Italian name translates to.

The 80-85 compression softens impact feel and the 318-dimple pattern aims to help flight.

In our testing, the ball worked well with short irons and wedges, offering plenty of backspin, and the release on greens seemed to be just what we ordered. Additionally, once on the green, the ball emitted a nice click with the putter at impact – something that should never be overlooked.

Longer shots piqued our curiosity quite a bit. Tee shots travelled nice and long, with drives struck at a higher trajectory carrying especially far. Regardless, on landing the ball was lively and scored plenty of extra yards.

Overall distance was comparable to that of major brands but, having said that, drives that were a little lower could sometimes fall out of the sky a little quicker than comparable tee shots with other branded balls.

On mid-range and long shots, the OnCore Vero X1 ball felt much like Titleist’s Pro V1x – they were every bit as soft-feeling – but the sound, while satisfying, was perhaps a little more ‘tinny’.