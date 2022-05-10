Wilson Staff EXO Dry Stand Bag Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For me, the best golf bags, like good referees, go unnoticed – they don't cause any drama. Not that you can miss the Wilson Staff EXO Dry stand bag in bright red, but hopefully you see my point. Having played a number of rounds with this bag, I don’t find myself getting agitated by straps that are difficult to adjust, or kicking legs into place so it doesn’t topple over – which are two pet hates.

Let’s start with the design. It features a 5-way top with two full-length dividers. At 2.8 kgs, it’s lightweight, and picking it up is easy with three moulded handles.

The six pockets include one full-length garment pocket, one for valuables, one for balls, two large ones for accessories, and another large one for a rangefinder or drink. They’re the perfect size and if you find yourself needing more storage space, you’re probably someone who carries too much gear. I do miss not having an easy access pocket/pouch, one without a zip, although these aren't for everyone.

(Image credit: Future)

I’m putting a big tick against the redesigned stand trigger, which deploys the legs farther out for greater stability, whilst the manufacturer’s 2-in-1 self-balancing strap technology improves fit and comfort. I’m not the most patient when it comes to making adjustments – even altering shoe laces can drive me mad – so I like the fact this bag makes the process nice and easy.

(Image credit: Future)

If you're in the market for a fully waterproof bag, this is one to add to your list. The seam sealed construction and welded zippers, which have nice big hooks so you can whip the pockets open and shut them with the minimum of fuss, ensure the pockets stay bone dry. It more than coped with a heavy downpour after a day on the links, and the material dried fairly rapidly. I also like the large snap-on rain hood, which you don’t need a degree in order to attach.

(Image credit: Future)

The bag also features an umbrella holder, towel ring and glove holder. In short, it covers all bases really well. Personally, the red is a bit too bold for me. Call me boring, but I prefer the black/charcoal/silver colourway. Good referees and all that.

If there’s one aspect of the bag that may concern some people, it’s the three pads on the side, which are clearly there to provide comfort. There's no question they do that well, although they seem to scuff up quite easily.