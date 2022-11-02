Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Vessel VLX 2.0 Stand Bag Review

Golfers typically seek several things in a stand bag: as little weight as possible, durability, smooth-gliding legs, organized space, and pockets. Lots of pockets. This model checks all of the boxes, and then some. Just one glance and you quickly realize this is one of the best golf stand bags. It sports a four-way, eight-inch top with full-length, microfiber-lined dividers; a top handle that’s wrapped in leather; a towel ring that doubles as a bottle opener and a soft “EQ2” double carry strap that quickly converts to a single.

There's also an interior lock pocket with a three-digit combination lock; antimicrobial-lined pocket with internal divider and magnetic closure; premium waterproof zippers; two insulated bottle sleeves that close magnetically; a pen/tee slot; lightweight and strong carbon fiber stand legs; and a patented base. Its main body material is a Tour-grade synthetic leather that the brand describes as durable and weather-resistant.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

Vessel promises that this 4.9-pound bag will elevate your carry experience, and there’s zero reason to doubt it. In my initial test, I took it out on the hilliest course in town. In fact, I typically only dare use a Sunday golf bag on this layout. First, I filled the bag with 11 clubs and they all slipped in smoothly – no grips catching on the lining. Next I added a windbreaker, six balls, some tees and a glove. Seriously, it felt as light as a Sunday bag the entire round. The strap was comfortable – I deliberately tried it as both a single- and double-strap model throughout the round, and it was great either way. And when carried in double-strap mode, the balance felt outstanding on my shoulders. Plus, it has kind of a minimal footprint, even though it’s a full-size stand bag. In fact, my car trunk is on the small side but this fit in nicely – despite the trunk being nearly full with other items.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

One thing I instantly noticed about the bag on-course was how excellent the magnetic closures work – they just snap back into place after you get what you need from the pocket. In fact, there are stitched-in loop pulls that you can use to help yank open each pocket, which further simplifies the effort. I’ve seen magnetic closures on other bags before, but they’ve never been as powerful as these to keep your goods safe and secure inside. I never worried that golf balls would come tumbling out, as I have with OGIO’s ball silo in the past.

I also found the stand to flare open and retract with ease – both on flat ground and slopes. And even on this course’s crazy terrain, the bag never fell over – as others I’ve tried there have several times. And for added measure, I never heard clubs clanging against one another while walking the course. Afterward, my shoulders had zero aches – an accomplishment for this particular layout. I used it another round strapped to a cart, and it never moved – which is great – while providing easy access to all of my golf balls, tees and gloves. For added measure, the bag comes standard with a zippered hood that snaps into place.

It’s offered in black, white, blue and red and while you could argue it is on the safe side in terms of styling - the complete antithesis of eye-catching bags like the OGIO All Elements cart bag - the appeal of this bag is on par if not higher. It oozes class but it's practical and functional too.