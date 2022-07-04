Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid 2 Stand Bag Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Big Max has made its name in the golf trolleys market, and the brand follows a simple philosophy: every product is different and has different requirements. Its line-up of bags is very impressive. Quite frankly, if you can’t find a bag you like here, you’ll struggle to find one anywhere.

The Big Max Dri Lite bags are water resistant, with waterproof zips. They are suitable for all weather conditions, while a new pipeless design also improves water drainage for better protection.

I’m still an avid carrier. I’m a romantic – I just like the feel of a bag on my back and the sound of the clubs as I walk. However, I am noticing a few aches and pains around my shoulders and back. The best golf stand bags are light - which is my number one priority - and the Dri Lite Hybrid 2 is certainly that, despite the 14-way divider.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 4

Personally, I prefer a 4-way top. I don’t feel a slot is needed for every club. I like the speed of sliding a club back in without faffing around, but that’s just personal preference. Some golfers will obviously like the fact it allows you to organise your clubs by length, and that it guarantees an overview while playing.

What stands out for me is the styling – it’s one very attractive bag. The colours, of which there are five, are really smart, and the material has a premium look and feel. It’s extremely comfortable, too. The straps, which are easy to adjust, have a soft feel, so carrying really is a joy. It also has two really sturdy handles, so it's easy to manoeuvre around. I do think the legs are quite spindly. Certainly I have seen sturdier legs, but I only see it being a problem if you’re playing in very windy conditions.

(Image credit: Future)

You can always rely on Big Max to cater for your storage needs. With seven pockets, there is plenty of space for all your extra clothing and accessories. One of these is a cooler pocket for food and drinks, and a waterproof valuables pocket, which is 100% waterproof. Meanwhile, there are hooks for your towel, a glove holder, and an umbrella holder. A special word for the zips, too, which all have a useful hook attached. It makes them quick and easy to operate, a small but important detail. They also slot back into their own tiny housing units, which I'm guessing helps to keep everything dry if the heavens open. Again, it's a nice added design feature that shows great attention to detail.

Another key piece of technology is the trolley-compatible base and trolley-compatible, reinforced support, which means the Dri Lite Hybrid 2 can also be used as a cart bag.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s hard to find a fault with this bag, but I am going to be picky: I don’t like the labels for the glove holder (a picture of a hand) and the pencil sleeve (a picture of a pencil). I think most golfers would know what these features were, but this is a very minor quibble. I have a number of golf bags in the garage to choose from, but it’s this one that’s getting the nod for the rest of the season.