Peter Millar Flex Adapt Windcheater Gilet Review

I’ve always been a fan of sleeveless garments; I enjoy having that extra layer on, but without anything more on the arms.

This doesn’t mean all gilets and golf vests get the thumbs up, and there are several key factors to consider.

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium, so long as not too fitted.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

It’s hard to find a fault/negative with this gilet.

Super stretchy, comfortable and stylish, it ticks just about every box.

I particularly like the roomy pockets, and although the fabric is stretchy, it doesn’t hang down loose when you’re swinging.

It’s wind and water resistant, too, and I’d happily wear it in a bit of light rain.

(Image credit: Mike Harris )

Any extra details you notice?

The chest pocket looks smart, but I think you’d be struggling to find a genuine use for it.

The zips are really good quality, as they are with every Peter Millar garment.

Can you wear it off the course?

You wouldn’t wear it off course unless you immediately wanted to identify yourself as a golfer.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

The easy care is one of the many positives.

As per the brand’s instructions, I machine washed with like colours.

Be sure to tumble dry on low, and do not iron or dry clean.

I’d say it’s unlikely to lose its shape any time soon.

