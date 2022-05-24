Peter Millar Flex Adapt Wind Cheater Shell Review
Mike Harris provides his verdict on this smart wind jacket, one that offers premium understated looks
Ultra lightweight and very stretchy, this premium Peter Millar jacket offers unrestricted movement through the swing and is also very smart and stylish.


Lightweight, stretchy material is easy to swing in


Premium understated looks


Provides good wind protection


Suitable for off course wear


More eye-catching designs out there


Water resistant only
How tall am I/what is my build?
5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
Medium is a perfect fit for me with Peter Millar Classic Fit clothing, but as this jacket is from the Crown Crafted range, which offers a more tailored fit, I needed to go up to a large to get the best fit.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
One of the first things you’ll notice when you pull this on is the weight, or lack of it. It really is incredibly light. What’s more, just like all the Peter Millar Flex Adapt garments, including the Flex Adapt Windcheater Gilet and this year's hoodie, which I have also reviewed, it offers a lot of stretch that allows you to swing with freedom while still providing a reassuring level of protection from wind and light rain.
Peter Millar says its construction allows the fabric to naturally adapt to conditions – blocking wind when idle and opening up for optimal airflow when in motion. I see this as another really attractive option for autumn/spring conditions, where there’s a bit of a chill in the air. It’s water resistant, which is a useful attribute, although you will need a different kind of jacket when the heavens really open (check out the best waterproof jackets for those options). It’s not quite a jacket that does everything, but not far from it.
Any extra details you notice?
The subtle Peter Millar logo on the rear shoulder adds to the style as does the chest pocket, while the zips and pullers are top quality.
Can you wear it off the course?
The beauty of a lot of Peter Millar clothing is that it looks smart both on and off the course and doesn't shout ‘GOLF’ and this jacket definitely ticks that box, so it’s a firm yes.
How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?
Manufacturer’s advice as follows: machine wash with like colours. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. Just pop it on a hangar and it will dry pretty quickly and without the need for an iron, which is always a bonus.
Mike has been a journalist all his working life, starting out as a football writer with Goal magazine in the 1990s before moving into men’s and women’s lifestyle magazines including Men's Health, In 2003 he joined Golf Monthly and in 2006 he became only the eighth editor in Golf Monthly’s 100-plus year history. His two main passions in golf are courses, having played over 400 courses worldwide, and shoes; he owns over 40 pairs.
Mike’s handicap index hovers at around 10 and he is a member of four clubs: Hartley Wintney, Royal Liverpool, Royal North Devon and the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
