Peter Millar Flex Adapt Wind Cheater Shell Review

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium is a perfect fit for me with Peter Millar Classic Fit clothing, but as this jacket is from the Crown Crafted range, which offers a more tailored fit, I needed to go up to a large to get the best fit.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

One of the first things you’ll notice when you pull this on is the weight, or lack of it. It really is incredibly light. What’s more, just like all the Peter Millar Flex Adapt garments, including the Flex Adapt Windcheater Gilet and this year's hoodie, which I have also reviewed, it offers a lot of stretch that allows you to swing with freedom while still providing a reassuring level of protection from wind and light rain.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Peter Millar says its construction allows the fabric to naturally adapt to conditions – blocking wind when idle and opening up for optimal airflow when in motion. I see this as another really attractive option for autumn/spring conditions, where there’s a bit of a chill in the air. It’s water resistant, which is a useful attribute, although you will need a different kind of jacket when the heavens really open (check out the best waterproof jackets for those options). It’s not quite a jacket that does everything, but not far from it.

Any extra details you notice?

The subtle Peter Millar logo on the rear shoulder adds to the style as does the chest pocket, while the zips and pullers are top quality.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Can you wear it off the course?

The beauty of a lot of Peter Millar clothing is that it looks smart both on and off the course and doesn't shout ‘GOLF’ and this jacket definitely ticks that box, so it’s a firm yes.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

Manufacturer’s advice as follows: machine wash with like colours. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. Just pop it on a hangar and it will dry pretty quickly and without the need for an iron, which is always a bonus.