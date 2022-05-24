Peter Millar Flex Adapt Half Zip Hoodie Review
If you're a fan of golf hoodies, this fashionable item is bound to grab your attention
We’re at a stage now where there are numerous golf hoodies on the market to be able to compare against one another. This lightweight and extremely fashionable offering from Peter Millar is up there with the very best of them.
-
+
Lightweight, stretchy material works with your golf swing
-
+
Understated smart but sporty design
-
+
Looks great off course
-
-
Water resistant, not waterproof
As someone who often wears a hoodie day-to-day, I’ve been quite clear on where I stand on hoodies for golf ever since brands started bringing them out – I’m a fan! Some, however, are just a little bit better than others, and, in the Peter Millar Flex Adapt Half Zip hoodie, you have a super stylish garment that looks great both on and off the course.
How tall am I/what is my build?
5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
Medium is a perfect fit for me with Peter Millar Classic Fit clothing, but as this hoodie is from the Crown Crafted range, which offers a more tailored fit, I needed to go up to a large to get the best fit.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
This hoodie is constructed from flexible high-performance fabric, hence the name. The flex is something you notice the moment you pull it on and take a swing, so even though it’s a tailored fit you can scrap any worries that you’ll be in any way restricted as you play.
In addition, four-way stretch provides further mobility and comfort, while Peter Millar says that cutting-edge construction allows the fabric to naturally adapt to conditions – blocking wind when idle and opening up for optimal airflow when in motion. I can only say it feels extremely comfortable to wear, and provides decent warmth when there’s a chill in the air, but stays comfortable and you don’t get overly hot when the temperature rises.
It’s extremely lightweight, too. Again, this is down to the material that’s used – it’s not heavy or baggy in the slightest and it folds up nice and small, meaning it takes up next to no space in your golf bag.
The garment isn't fully waterproof - very few golf hoodies are - but it is water resistant, and I have found that you can wear it in light drizzle and you stay dry. If you're after a jacket that'll stand up to the wettest weather, you'll want to check out the best waterproof jackets. For me, this hoodie the perfect top to wear in cool spring/autumn conditions, although I definitely see myself wearing it a lot away from the course, too. If you like the sound of all the above, but aren’t sure about a hoodie style, then there’s a full-zip Flex Adapt jacket that I’ve also reviewed.
Any extra details you notice?
It’s a hoodie that oozes high quality in every aspect. I love the soft, brushed mock collar and half-zip closure with a high quality puller. There’s also a chest pocket too that adds an extra design touch and can fit a scorecard in.
Can you wear it off the course?
Like a lot of garments in the Peter Millar range, this hoodie is suitable for wearing off the course. It’s the sort of top you could well end up spending a lot of time in.
How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?
Manufacturer’s advice as follows: machine wash with like colours. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. The fact you don’t need to iron this top is a plus point.
Mike has been a journalist all his working life, starting out as a football writer with Goal magazine in the 1990s before moving into men’s and women’s lifestyle magazines including Men's Health, In 2003 he joined Golf Monthly and in 2006 he became only the eighth editor in Golf Monthly’s 100-plus year history. His two main passions in golf are courses, having played over 400 courses worldwide, and shoes; he owns over 40 pairs.
Mike’s handicap index hovers at around 10 and he is a member of four clubs: Hartley Wintney, Royal Liverpool, Royal North Devon and the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
