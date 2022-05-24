Peter Millar Flex Adapt Half Zip Hoodie Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As someone who often wears a hoodie day-to-day, I’ve been quite clear on where I stand on hoodies for golf ever since brands started bringing them out – I’m a fan! Some, however, are just a little bit better than others, and, in the Peter Millar Flex Adapt Half Zip hoodie, you have a super stylish garment that looks great both on and off the course.

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium is a perfect fit for me with Peter Millar Classic Fit clothing, but as this hoodie is from the Crown Crafted range, which offers a more tailored fit, I needed to go up to a large to get the best fit.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

This hoodie is constructed from flexible high-performance fabric, hence the name. The flex is something you notice the moment you pull it on and take a swing, so even though it’s a tailored fit you can scrap any worries that you’ll be in any way restricted as you play.

In addition, four-way stretch provides further mobility and comfort, while Peter Millar says that cutting-edge construction allows the fabric to naturally adapt to conditions – blocking wind when idle and opening up for optimal airflow when in motion. I can only say it feels extremely comfortable to wear, and provides decent warmth when there’s a chill in the air, but stays comfortable and you don’t get overly hot when the temperature rises.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

It’s extremely lightweight, too. Again, this is down to the material that’s used – it’s not heavy or baggy in the slightest and it folds up nice and small, meaning it takes up next to no space in your golf bag.

The garment isn't fully waterproof - very few golf hoodies are - but it is water resistant, and I have found that you can wear it in light drizzle and you stay dry. If you're after a jacket that'll stand up to the wettest weather, you'll want to check out the best waterproof jackets. For me, this hoodie the perfect top to wear in cool spring/autumn conditions, although I definitely see myself wearing it a lot away from the course, too. If you like the sound of all the above, but aren’t sure about a hoodie style, then there’s a full-zip Flex Adapt jacket that I’ve also reviewed.

Any extra details you notice?

It’s a hoodie that oozes high quality in every aspect. I love the soft, brushed mock collar and half-zip closure with a high quality puller. There’s also a chest pocket too that adds an extra design touch and can fit a scorecard in.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Can you wear it off the course?

Like a lot of garments in the Peter Millar range, this hoodie is suitable for wearing off the course. It’s the sort of top you could well end up spending a lot of time in.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

Manufacturer’s advice as follows: machine wash with like colours. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. The fact you don’t need to iron this top is a plus point.