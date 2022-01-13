Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Base Layer Review

How tall am I/what is my build?

6ft and of average build

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

My 42in chest normally translates to a UK Large size. I was originally sent the Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Base Layer in L, but it was slightly too tight for comfortably swinging a golf club in (although okay for everyday use, helped by the stretchy material.) Inesis size a Large at 39-41 inches, however an XL (although stated as for a 43-44in chest) was a more comfortable fit. Their website says that 74% found the base layer “sizes as expected”; of the remainder, more found it larger than expected, rather than smaller (by 13 to 4).

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Superbly. It is long in the body so can easily be tucked into trousers and will stay there however vigorously one swings. The material is stretchy and so there was no hindrance to the swing at all; indeed we were not even really aware of this extra layer. It is lightweight but provides excellent warmth for so little bulk. The base layer, Inesis promises, offers ‘moisture management’ and it did give, quite literally, a no-sweat round. It makes an excellent addition to any golfer's winter wardrobe.

Any extra details we noticed?

You can feel green on the greens as 91% of the product is made with recycled polyester – the other 9% is elasthane. It comes in two colours Black, and Asphalt Blue. The black one has some strips of slightly garish dark pink on it.

It seemed odd at first glance that the blue one did not have a similar pattern – but closer inspection shows it has exactly the same markings – but in blue so they do not show up. An intriguing peculiarity of design, to be the filed alongside that of the deep narrow inside pocket on the Inesis Men’s Golf Sleeveless Down Jacket. Also, why have a pattern anyway on something no-one else will see except perhaps for the lower bit of sleeves or a bit of neckline – and the pattern does not reach either of these sections.

Can you wear it off the course?

Of course. It is a non bulky way to provide excellent warmth on cold days.