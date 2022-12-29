Abacus Bounce Rain Jacket Review

I’ve been more than happy wearing my Abacus Pitch 37.5 rain jacket these last few months, which is undoubtedly one of the best golf rain jackets on the market. There’s not much difference in terms of the price – these are both premium jackets that retail over $300. However, there are a few differences in terms of the technology at play, with this particular rain jacket powered by the Swedish brand’s StretchDry Technology.

How tall am I/what is my build?

Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium for polo shirts, jackets and mid layers. The medium was a perfect fit, with no loose material causing any distractions.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

You know this is a special product as soon as you pull it on for the first time – the fit, feel and looks ooze premium quality. The material is incredibly light, which is just what you want from a waterproof rain jacket, especially when you’re wearing extra layers to combat the cold on winter days. Given how thin the material was, I was intrigued to see how it would cope with heavy rain, and I got my wish over the Christmas period when the north west of the UK experienced more than a few wet and wild days of weather.

(Image credit: Future)

Rain forms in droplets on the outer material without penetrating your layers underneath. It’s fully waterproof and windproof (15,000 WP/MVP rating), and passed that test with flying colours after some pretty heavy on/off rainfall. The key piece of technology that Abacus is shouting about is StretchDry, a unique material that consists of three bonded layers. The inner material is made from the same soft, stretchable material as the outer layer, in between which is sandwiched a breathable membrane which prevents water from getting in, while transporting body heat to the surface before it evaporates into the air.

It’s a jacket that also passed the other big test: you can swing freely without feeling hindered, and there’s next to no ‘noise’ when you swing the club. Worn with the Abacus Bounce rain trousers, and you’re going to be well equipped to face whatever the weather throws at you.

Any extra details we noticed?

Plenty. Heat-sealed seams, a fully waterproof front zipper, a drawstring hem, tapered wrists, and a stand-up collar also improve the fit and further boost this jacket’s protective qualities. You can't adjust the cuffs, which some golfers like to be able to do, but the elastic on the bottom of the sleeves offers a pretty comfortable fit nonetheless. Being able to adjust the collar with a drawstring on the back is a nice touch, which allows you to keep out every drop and/or find a perfect fit. Meanwhile, it boasts a chest pocket and two deep front pockets, which contain plenty of space for accessories. I’m a big fan of the navy/grey, which looks really smart, but there are a total of six colours for men and four for women.

(Image credit: Future)

I also like how Abacus puts its own stamp on this jacket, quite literally, with the raised logo ‘A’ just below the collar on the rear, while the same rubber material is used on the ‘abacus count on us’ lettering, which is also raised, and can be found next to the chest pocket. It looks really smart.

Can you wear it off the course?

Yes. One of the reasons a lot of golfers won’t complain too much about the price of a waterproof golf jacket or suit, is that they can be worn off the course, which means you can get a lot of use out of them. If you’re a keen walker, you’re not going to look at all out of place wearing this out and about. Just be sure to steer clear of brambles and gorse – the same applies when you’re golfing – because this material, as good as it is, will snag and fray.

(Image credit: Future)

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

Manufacturer’s advice: wash separately; do not soak; hang dry immediately after wash; and do not iron on print. In fact, I wouldn’t recommend going anywhere near an iron; I’d be very weary of spoiling it and, besides, it really shouldn’t need it.