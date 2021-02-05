The Champkey Golf Mat could be a handy accessory for golfers looking to practice at home - Neil Tappin put it to the test!

Champkey Golf Mat

With so many golfers currently stuck at home, many are turning to creative ways of getting their golfing fix. If you have enough room to swing a club in your garden, a golf mat can be a useful accessory.

We wanted to test the Champkey Premium Turf Golf Hitting Mat out for ourselves to see what we were able to get for the £32.99 investment. So we ordered one from Amazon and it arrived within a few days. We tested it at home, hitting shots into a net.

The first thing to say about it is the Champkey Golf Mat is well made. The artificial grass isn’t too long or heavy so you get a realistic fairway-like feel as you strike the ball. It is also a good weight – heavy enough not to fly up off the ground as you hit the ball but not too onerous to carry and move around. It also sits flat on the ground.

There is a well-designed space for you to put a tee in (a pack of white tees comes with the mat) and as the hitting area is slightly raised, you have the ability to tee the ball up at different heights.

For us, one of the big keys to this mat is the size. It is compact (some may prefer a slightly bigger option) so it doesn’t take up a lot of space on the lawn and is easy to store. We thought it provided ample room for the club to interact with the mat through impact.

All in all, we were impressed by the quality of the Champkey Premium Turf Golf Hitting Mat. Whether just practising your chipping, working on your swing mechanics or hitting balls into a net, it does a good job of protecting the grass and provides an ideal lie to hit from. For the £32.99 we paid, we’d say this offered good value for money.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $29.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £29.99