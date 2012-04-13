Meet the experts: Steve Robinson
Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach, Steve Robinson, is coaching Robert Edwards who will be looking to break 90 in the Play Your Best Challenge 2012
By Steve Robinson published
Steve Robinson is the head professional at Sandburn Golf Club in York.
Turned pro: - July 1979.
Notable achievements: Coaching Emma Duggleby to three Curtis Cups (2000-2004), Naomi Edwards to the 2006 Curtis Cup, Simon Dyson to the 1999 Walker Cup and Michael Skelton to the 2003 Walker Cup.
EWGA National Coach, EGU AAse Coach, Yorkshire Union Boys Coach, Yorkshire Gents Assistant Coach, Yorkshire Ladies County Coach, Personal Coach to Kelly Tidy 2010 British ladies Amateur Champion, coach to a number of Challenge Tour Players and LET Players.
Best tip: Always swing as hard as you can without losing your balance. So long as your swing is in balance you are in control. Motion is power, balance is control.
Location: Sandburn Hall
Steve coaches the English Women’s National squad, as well as Yorkshire Union Gents and Boys. He was England Golf Coach of the Year 2016 and 2017, and a UK Coaching High Performance Coach of the Year finalist in 2017. He coaches a number of Tour professionals and can be found teaching at the SR Tykes Golf Academy at Sandburn Hall Golf Club in York.
Teaching philosophy:
Helping pupils unlock their potential and elevating their performance is helping them learn from experiences, whether that is a successful experience or a negative one.
Greatest success story:
The England women’s team had not won the European Team Championships for 23 years, but in 2016, in Iceland, they ended that run; since then they have won in 2017 and 2021. Coaching teams is different to coaching individuals. I am proud of all the players that help make this happen and very fortunate to have been their coach.
Biggest challenge:
Helping pupils to understand that golf is a stick and ball game played in a field in an ever-changing environment, and working on a perfect swing indoors in a swing studio isn’t the total answer. Learning to play golf and develop the skills required, your swing needs to be adaptable to create different shots from different lies with different ball flights to be effective in variable golfing conditions. The game will never change so long as it is played outdoors.
