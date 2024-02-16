YouTubers Including Grant Horvat, Micah Morris, Peter Finch and Fat Perez To Compete In PGA Tour Qualifier
Some of golf's most prominent content creators will compete in a 16-player, 18-hole shootout for a spot in the PGA Tour's Myrtle Beach Classic
A new one-of-a-kind qualifying tournament will feature some of the most popular golf content creators on YouTube as they compete to earn a spot at a PGA Tour event.
The Q at Myrtle Beach will see a mix of 16 professional and amateur golfers compete in an 18-hole shootout on March 4 at TPC Myrtle Beach, with the winner receiving a sponsor exemption into the Myrtle Beach Classic – a new event added to the PGA Tour calendar this year – at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in May.
The field includes eight of golf’s most prominent content creators, with the rest of the players made up of professionals.
The eight golf content creators include: George Bryan, Peter Finch, Grant Horvat, Luke Kwon, Micah Morris, Dan Rapaport, Nick Stubbe (aka Fat Perez) and either Mason Nut or Cole Lantz from Bustajack (who will compete in a playoff match to determine who earns the final spot).
They will have their work cut out, however, with the rest of the field made up of professional tour winners and up-and-coming young talents, including Korn Ferry Tour winner Matt Atkins and former LIV Golf player Turk Pettit.
The eight pros competing will be: Atkins, Jay Card III, Morgan Deneen, Pettit, Scott Stevens, Tyler Watts and Jamie Wilson.
All competitors at the event meet the PGA Tour tournament regulations for sponsor exemptions, which requires a USGA handicap of 0.0 or better.
Since 1990, 12 players have won on the PGA Tour with a sponsor exemption, the most recent being Nick Dunlap, who became the first amateur to win on tour in 33 years when he won the American Express last month.
The Myrtle Beach Classic, which features a $3.9 million purse, will make its PGA Tour debut on May 9 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
Q at Myrtle Beach - full 16-player field
Matt Atkins – Winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017.
George Bryan – YouTuber with 410k followers.
Jay Card III – Three top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Morgan Deneen – Assistant pro at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
Peter Finch – YouTuber with 1.25m followers.
Grant Horvat – YouTuber with 1.35m followers.
Luke Kwon – YouTuber with 400k followers. Member of Good Good.
Micah Morris – YouTuber with 1m followers.
Turk Pettit – 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Individual Champion and former LIV Golf player.
Dan Rapaport – Barstool Sports journalist.
Scott Stevens – Winner on PGA Tour Canada in 2022.
Nick Stubbe (aka Fat Perez) – YouTuber and member of Bob Does Sports, which has 1m followers.
Tyler Watts – Winner of the Jones Cup Junior Invitational in 2023.
Jamie Wilson – Made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Mason Nut or Cole Lantz – YouTubers with 350k followers. The Bustajack duo will compete in a match to determine who plays in the tournament.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
