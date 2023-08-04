Yorkshire Golf Course And Farm Up For Sale For £2 Million

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ever fancied owning your own golf course? Well for just £2 million you can pick up an 18-hole track, driving range – and even the bonus of a farm thrown in!

Spofforth Golf Course and Manor Farm in North Yorkshire has been put up for sale by HMH Golf & Leisure along with local agents Lister Haigh for the guide price of a cool £2m.

For that, though, you get a 130-acre property that includes an 18-hole golf course, which comes in at 6,176 yards as a par-72, along with a six-bay driving range and clubhouse.

There’s more, though, as you also get a four-bedroom bungalow and a range of farm buildings as part of the development, with Manor Farm previously a working farm in the cereal and beef industries.

The low-key golfing venue is a pay-as-you-play operation in a relaxing countryside venue but with great transport links to Leeds, Harrogate and York – where it sits right in the middle of that triangle.

“Spofforth Golf Course is a hidden gem,” said Ben Allen of HMH Golf & Leisure. “Opened in 1994 as a diversification of Manor Farm (a previous cereal and beef enterprise), the business has always been operated on a low-key basis to suit the previous owner’s lifestyle.

“While Spofforth Golf Course’s potential for commercialisation is obvious, this attractive property will undoubtedly also appeal to buyers seeking a rural, ring-fenced property for residential, amenity or other uses.

“HMH currently has 11 golf courses under offer at various locations around the country and, as always, expect strong interest in Spofforth Golf Course.”

John Haigh, of Lister Haigh, added: “Spofforth Golf Course/Manor Farm offers an incredible opportunity to purchase land and property of a scale that is rarely seen in a location this close to Harrogate.

“As interest in the Golden Triangle’s property market continues to thrive, seizing the chance to invest in Spofforth Golf Course/Manor Farm presents the potential for substantial returns or the prospect of a forever home.

“The property offers highly versatile features to suit a range of purchasers.”

We’ll wait to see if Spofforth Golf Course is purchased as a going concern and remains a public golf course, or whether it’s bought as someone’s own private dream house with 18-hole golf course attached.