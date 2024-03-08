‘Yeah I’ll Ask Him’ - The Big Question Steve Stricker Has For Tiger Woods Next Week

Although he doesn't think he has much chance of making it happen, Steve Stricker will speak to his great friend Tiger Woods about teaming up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The one team event on the PGA Tour calendar takes place at the end of April, and Stricker sparked something of a frenzy when he told Golf Digest's The Loop podcast he'd love to partner with Woods in New Orleans.

"I thought about asking him to see if he wanted to play in New Orleans at the team event," said Stricker.

And after thinking it over for a few days, Stricker would still love to get the old band back together, even though he's not convinced it will come off.

Speaking in Tucson at the PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic, Stricker says he hasn't asked Woods about playing in New Orleans yet, but will do when he sees the 15-time Major champion at The Players next week.

"We had some great times being teammates on some of those teams over the years," said Stricker.

"I guess I blurted it out loud when I was on a podcast with somebody, I said wouldn't it be cool to get the band together one more time.

"Yeah, for him and I to play again. I don't think that will happen, he's got other issues than playing with me, but it would be fun and it's fun thinking about it.

"You know, I'll see him next week at The Players, hopefully he'll be there and I'll be there, hopefully play a practice round with him. Yeah, I'll ask him."

Woods is expected to be back in action at The Masters at the start of April, and he's previously said he'd like to play just once a month, which would just be the Majors from April-July.

Depending on how Woods plays at Augusta, though, he could want another run-out in what would usually be a low-key tournament.

Stricker has his say on LIV

Stricker also had his say on the ongoing saga, saying that he knows for sure that some LIV Golf players want to return to the PGA Tour, but believes they'll need to pay a penalty.

"I think we're all playing together in 10 years' time, for sure," said Stricker. "I'm not meaning me, I'm saying the best players in the world playing together. That's a long time, 10 years. I think they'll hash it out by them.

"I know the guys, some of them on the LIV tour want to come back and play out on the regular Tour, I know that for a fact, and so it's kind of a wait and see game.

"Ultimately, I hope someday we all can play nice together again and have the best players in the world playing and competing against one another.

"I think that day will come and I think there will be some circumstances, you know, where those guys that left are going to have to do something, I don't know, a penalty of some sort, I don't know what that means.

"I hope some day it all comes back together and the guys are playing all together again."