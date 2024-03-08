‘Yeah I’ll Ask Him’ - The Big Question Steve Stricker Has For Tiger Woods Next Week
Steve Stricker still hopes to persuade Tiger Woods to join him at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and will ask him at Sawgrass next week
Although he doesn't think he has much chance of making it happen, Steve Stricker will speak to his great friend Tiger Woods about teaming up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
The one team event on the PGA Tour calendar takes place at the end of April, and Stricker sparked something of a frenzy when he told Golf Digest's The Loop podcast he'd love to partner with Woods in New Orleans.
"I thought about asking him to see if he wanted to play in New Orleans at the team event," said Stricker.
And after thinking it over for a few days, Stricker would still love to get the old band back together, even though he's not convinced it will come off.
Speaking in Tucson at the PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic, Stricker says he hasn't asked Woods about playing in New Orleans yet, but will do when he sees the 15-time Major champion at The Players next week.
"We had some great times being teammates on some of those teams over the years," said Stricker.
"I guess I blurted it out loud when I was on a podcast with somebody, I said wouldn't it be cool to get the band together one more time.
"Yeah, for him and I to play again. I don't think that will happen, he's got other issues than playing with me, but it would be fun and it's fun thinking about it.
FOLKS!!!!! Steve Stricker needs our help.He’s looking for a teammate for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. There’s a certain someone he has in mind 🐅 Start the campaign. Tiger-Stricker 2024 pic.twitter.com/ZyrMGD2JHoMarch 4, 2024
"You know, I'll see him next week at The Players, hopefully he'll be there and I'll be there, hopefully play a practice round with him. Yeah, I'll ask him."
Woods is expected to be back in action at The Masters at the start of April, and he's previously said he'd like to play just once a month, which would just be the Majors from April-July.
Depending on how Woods plays at Augusta, though, he could want another run-out in what would usually be a low-key tournament.
Stricker has his say on LIV
Stricker also had his say on the ongoing saga, saying that he knows for sure that some LIV Golf players want to return to the PGA Tour, but believes they'll need to pay a penalty.
"I think we're all playing together in 10 years' time, for sure," said Stricker. "I'm not meaning me, I'm saying the best players in the world playing together. That's a long time, 10 years. I think they'll hash it out by them.
"I know the guys, some of them on the LIV tour want to come back and play out on the regular Tour, I know that for a fact, and so it's kind of a wait and see game.
"Ultimately, I hope someday we all can play nice together again and have the best players in the world playing and competing against one another.
"I think that day will come and I think there will be some circumstances, you know, where those guys that left are going to have to do something, I don't know, a penalty of some sort, I don't know what that means.
"I hope some day it all comes back together and the guys are playing all together again."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Tommy Fleetwood Makes Card-Wrecking 10 In Arnold Palmer Invitational
The Englishman hit three balls into the water on the par 5 6th hole at Bay Hill on his way to racking up a 10
By Elliott Heath Published
-
5 Things I'm Adding To My Golf Bag This Spring
We're not far from the start of the golf season, and now is the best time to get your golf bag ready...
By Dan Parker Published