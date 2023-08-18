Who Is Gemma Dryburgh's Caddie?
Some background on Gemma Dryburgh's bagman, Paul Heselden, who teamed up to win on the LPGA Tour in 2022
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Gemma Dryburgh had had experienced caddie Paul Heselden on her bag since joining the LPGA Tour in 2018. Their stand-out week came last year at the TOTO Japan Classic when the Scot won by four strokes from home hope Kana Nagai.
The victory moved the 30-year-old inside the top 100 in the world for the first time and she has since cracked the top 50.
Previously Heselden had worked with Phil Golding who gave him his first win as a caddie – and he would share a photo of him and the Legends Tour player on Caddie Appreciation Day following their victory at the Travis Perkins Senior Masters at Woburn in 2017.
"Starting the final round behind and the leader opening with 4 birdies in 5 holes, victory seemed unlikely but as we walked off the 18th tee they changed the leaderboard to show us 1 ahead. A solid par followed by a nervy wait and my first, and so far only, win as a caddie ensued," Heselden said on his Instagram.
"To have won with a player who had given me so much help and advice when I started out caddying meant a huge amount. My hope going forward is that my second win will be with my current player @gemmadryburgh who is not only a great player but an even better person."
That win did follow in Japan and Heselden was full of praise for Dryburgh as she produced rounds of 71-67-65-65 to run away with the title last November.
"Who would’ve thought nearly 4 years ago that we would witness what we did on Sunday. You hope & you dream but you wonder if it will ever become a reality. When you‘ve been through all the ups and the downs and witnessed somebody work so hard day in & day out, miss cuts by a shot, miss out on playing in major championships, not getting through Monday qualifiers and not making the field as first reserve, it makes victory all the sweeter," Heselden explained.
"It’s been a privilege to be a part of this journey with, genuinely, one of the nicest people on tour and I’m excited to see where this rollercoaster journey will go next. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to send messages, its nice to know so many people are watching. Keep up the good work @gemmadryburgh . We always knew it but now you are officially a Legend!!"
Dryburgh has commented how Heselden has instilled plenty of confidence in her as well as sharing plenty of dad jokes and 'would you rather?' scenarios.
Away from the course Heselden enjoys taking photography of wildlife.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
-
-
A Rome Adventure - I Play Marco Simone And Stay At The Most Luxurious Hotel In The City
Sam Tremlett travels to Rome to play the 2023 Ryder Cup course and stay at the Rome Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Michael Block Matches Course Record At 2024 PGA Championship Venue
The American shot a nine-under 63 at Valhalla to match Jose Maria Olazabal's record score from the 2000 PGA Championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Michael Block Matches Course Record At 2024 PGA Championship Venue
The American shot a nine-under 63 at Valhalla to match Jose Maria Olazabal's record score from the 2000 PGA Championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
WATCH: DeChambeau Visits US Amateur And Attempts To Drive Par 4 With Persimmon Club
The big-hitting American made a surprise appearance at the US Amateur and put on a show for the fans
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Ryder Cup Hopeful Withdraws From DP World Tour Event
Victor Perez was forced to pull out after the opening round in Northern Ireland as he goes in search of a Ryder Cup spot
By Mark Townsend Published
-
The £2.3m Flat Up For Sale That Overlooks 18th Green At The Old Course
A property inside one of the game's most iconic buildings, with the best view in golf, has come up
By Mark Townsend Published
-
BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Two
Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman hold a share of the lead after round one at Olympia Fields
By Ben Fleming Published
-
WATCH: McIlroy Makes Remarkable Birdie To Take Share Of The Lead At BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy barely hit a fairway on day one at Olympia Fields but that didn't stop him opening up with a 65
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Harman Sticks Up For 'World Beater' Lucas Glover After Journeyman Tag
Brian Harman was full of praise for Lucas Glover after his recent and beautifully-timed back-to-back victories
By Mark Townsend Published
-
‘We Didn’t Want The Volatility’ - Poulter Says Majesticks GC Won’t Dip Into LIV Transfer Market
The new transfer window will allow teams to swap and trade players during the off-season
By Ben Fleming Published