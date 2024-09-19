We're Hiring! Could You Be Our New Ecommerce Writer?

Golf Monthly is one of the world's leading multi-platform golf media brands. We exist to help golfers get more out of the game they love.

Our team of passionate golfers and experts produce authoritative in-depth reviews of the latest golf equipment to help you buy better, tips and advice to improve your game, ideas for golf courses to play and places to stay and coverage of the game at every level from grassroots up to Tour.

Buying advice is one of the key areas on the Golf Monthly website, and we are on the lookout for a talented and knowledgable writer to join our ecom team.

What you'll be doing…

The Ecommerce Writer is responsible for writing, and in some cases managing, buying advice. This includes comprehensive buying guides, product reviews, spotlight deals and regular updates to core pages. They will ensure content is written accurately and that the content they produce all follow audience and ecom team guidance.

Experience that will put you ahead of the curve…

An interest and knowledge in all things golf - the game and the gear.

The ability to write good, clean copy about products and discounts.

A good understanding of SEO.

What's in it for you…

We have a number of awesome perks available to our staff. We offer huge opportunities to learn and develop, whether through professional qualifications, exposure to incredible business projects or informal lunch & learns, hosted by your colleagues.

We have a fantastic culture where we really do care about our people and want everyone to succeed. Varied roles mean you’re not pigeonholed in to one finite area but get the opportunity to develop a wide range of skills and experience

And to top it all off, not only do we offer unlimited holiday because we trust you to manage your workload and time but we also offer a share in our success whereby every colleague is eligible to join our profit pool bonus scheme - if Future hits their performance targets all colleagues may receive a bonus.

This is a Hybrid role from our Bath Office, working three days from the office, two from home

