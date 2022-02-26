WATCH: Koepka Left Waiting By Fellow Pros Slow Play

Unfortunately, slow play seemed to be the issue during the early hours of the third round at PGA National, with multiple users on Twitter taking to the platform to comment on the pace of play at the Honda Classic.

Specifically, individuals focused on the speed of Brian Stuard, who just so happened to be paired with four-time Major champion, Brooks Koepka. Stuard, who had made just his sixth cut in 14 starts, was regularly shown throughout the 'PGA Tour Live' coverage, with the American taking at least 30 seconds to hit the ball once he addressed it.

Watch the video below:

🚨Warning🚨: Watching this may raise your blood pressure. The contrast between Stuard and Brooks is jarring. You know Brooks is angry. And the announcers have no problem pointing it out. Unlike the regular broadcast, the PGA Tour Live announcers have no muzzle. pic.twitter.com/CSXdwoNbLrFebruary 26, 2022 See more

Having set up to his shot, the 39-year-old took 13 looks at the target, as well as multiple shuffles with his feet, before eventually pulling the trigger. On another occasion, the American was stood over his shot for over 40 seconds and looked at the flag 16 times!

The delay caused PGA Tour Live's commentary team to ask: "Is he not getting dizzy?" Whilst another said: "We need to discuss this, because you know everyone watching PGA Tour Live right now is saying 'what in the world is he waiting for?!'"

After the comments, the camera panned to Koepka, who simply stepped up to his shot and struck it with no practice swing, causing the commentary to laugh and go: "No practice swing or anything for Brooks!"

“Congratulations! You are the winner! You get to play a round with professional golfer Brian Stuard!”No, thank you#PGA #HondaClassic pic.twitter.com/w9CEovOPLoFebruary 26, 2022 See more

Although it is unclear whether Stuard suffers from any golfing demons regarding the back swing of the golf club, he has been on the PGA Tour for an impressive 11 years, securing one victory and multiple top-10s during that time.

However, the routine obviously caused some negativity on Twitter, with one asking: "Is this real?" Whilst another stated: "Brian Stuard must be driving Brooks Koepka crazy today!"

Eventually, Stuard would sign for a one-under-par round of 69, whilst his playing partner, Koepka, finished with a one-over-par round of 71.