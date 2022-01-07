WATCH: "It's A Pretty Good Lie" - Hilarious Hovland In Knee-High Rough
Despite thinking his lie was "pretty good", the World No.7 went on to take a drop...
By Elliott Heath published
Viktor Hovland found himself in knee-high grass during the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions where the cameras overheard him hilariously say that he had a "pretty good lie." His tone didn't come across like he was joking so you have to laugh at his optimism, which his caddie Shay Knight wasn't having.
Knight made Hovland take an unplayable drop from the cabbage on the drivable par-4 14th hole with the duo confident that they could still make par despite the wayward tee shot. The Norwegian went on to make a double bogey to drop to three-under-par before making an incredible bounce-back eagle at the very next hole.
Watch Hovland's hilarious comment below:
Hovland has got to be the most optimistic golfer ever. “It’s a pretty good lie.” @ThePME @RickRunGood @NelsonAdcock @SkyHookDFS @gfienberg17 #HappyHovland #SentryTOC pic.twitter.com/NXSmJQu244January 6, 2022
He carded a four-under-par 69 in round one, clearly putting his disrupted pre-tournament preparations behind him. Despite arriving in Hawaii eight days before the tournament, his clubs didn't arrive until six days later and he discovered a snapped driver shaft when they finally did turn up.
Hovland has quickly become one of golf's most likeable figures since turning pro in mid-2019. He's also one of the game's best players, currently sitting at a career-high 7th in the world after back-to-back wins at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Hero World Challenge to close out 2021.
The Norwegian star had a glittering amateur career that saw him win the 2018 US Amateur Championship at Pebble Beach before securing low amateur honours at both the 2019 Masters and US Open. He has won a total of four PGA Tour events and has one European Tour title after victory at the 2020 European Open.
