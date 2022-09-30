WATCH: Bill Murray Reprises Caddyshack Role To Aid Greenkeepers At Dunhill Championship
The actor made a brief cameo as one of his most famous characters in the build-up to this year's tournament
Actor Bill Murray is a regular feature at golf's most famous pro-am events, and ahead of this year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the 72-year-old leaned on his unique previous greenkeeping experience to lend a hand at the Home of Golf.
The Old Course of St Andrews was the venue as Murray reprised his role as Carl Sprackler in Caddyshack to assist the vast team of greenkeepers as they prepared all 112 bunkers for the day's play.
Check out the footage below:
Before taking to the fairways at the 2022 #dunhilllinks, film legend Bill Murray couldn’t resist starting his day by visiting the greenkeepers @TheHomeofGolf to bring some of his unique experience to the work(No gophers were harmed in the production of this video #caddyshack ) pic.twitter.com/IQvNAyny5oSeptember 29, 2022
As for the tournament itself, Murray has teamed up with South Africa's Brandon Stone this year as he looks to take top honours for the first time. Rounds of 66 and 67 have the duo 11-under and are all the more impressive given Stone struggled to a second-round 79 at Kingsbarns. The duo are eight adrift of the leading two teams at the halfway point.
All competitors were subjected to "truly miserable" conditions on Friday as rain swept through the Fife area, leaving tournament organisers no choice but to make the second round a shotgun start in order to ensure the three courses - the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns - remained playable.
Richard Mansell fired a best-of-the-day 68 to lead on his own at 10-under, two clear of Sweden's Alex Noren, while behind, home favourite Robert MacIntyre is a further two strokes back after a battling two-under 70.
The difference in conditions from day one to two is best exemplified by the contrasting fortunes of Romain Langasque. On cloud nine after a course-record 61 on the Old Course on Thursday, the Frenchman fared 19 shots worse on Friday as he limped home to a miserable 80 at Carnoustie.
Thankfully for all involved, the weather is set to improve over the weekend.
