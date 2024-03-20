Valspar Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The last of the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing events takes place with the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.

This week’s tournament may not have anything close to the profile of last week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, but there are still some world-class players in the 155-man field.

Players are competing for a prize money payout of $.8.4m, and the tee times have been confirmed for the opening two rounds.

Two stars who came close to glory at last week’s event, before Scottie Scheffler closed out the victory, are Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman. The pair finished just one shot behind Scheffler, and they are grouped together for the opening two rounds, along with Taylor Moore, who claimed his first PGA Tour title at last year's Valspar Championship.

The three tee it up at 1.23 ET (5.23pm GMT) on Thursday, with a start time of 8.13 ET (12.13pm GMT) the day after.

There are plenty of other high-profile names in the field, and another group that looks strong features two-time winner of the trophy, Sam Burns, former World No.1 Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im, who is aiming for his third win on the PGA Tour. The three begin at 8.13 ET (12.13pm GMT) on Thursday, with a 1.23 ET (5.23pm GMT) tee time on Friday.

Another group filled with ability sees Team Europe Ryder Cup star Sepp Straka, six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau and Cameron Young, who ranks 23rd in the world, tee it up at 8.24 ET (12.24pm GMT) in the first round, with a 1.34 ET (5.34pm GMT) tee time in the second round.

Elsewhere, WM Phoenix Open champion Nick Taylor is in a group with two players who have four Major wins between them, Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth, with the three beginning their challenge at 1.34 ET (5.34pm GMT) on Thursday, before going out at 8.24 ET (12.24pm GMT) the following day.

Valspar Championship Tee Times - Notable Groups

ET (GMT)

Round One

8.13am (12.13pm): Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

8.24am (12.24pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young

1.23pm (5.23pm): Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele

1.34pm (5.34pm): Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

Round Two

8.13am (12.13pm): Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele

8.24am (12.24pm): Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

1.23pm (5.23pm): Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

1.34pm (5.34pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young

Valspar Championship Tee Times - Round One

ET (GMT) 1st tee

7.35am (11.35am): Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin

7.46am (11.46am): Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Scott Gutschewski

7.57am (11.57am): Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Yu, Harry Hall

8.08am (12.08pm): Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson

8.19am (12.19pm): Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari

8.30am (12.30pm): Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun, Scott Stallings

8.41am (12.41pm): Camilo Villegas, Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers

8.52am (12.52pm): Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Callum Tarren

9.03am (1.03pm): Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley

9.14am (1.14pm): Ben Martin, Roger Sloan, Vince Whaley

9.25am (1.25pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

9.36am (1.36pm): Jimmy Stanger, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

9.47am (1.47am): David S. Bradshaw, Greg Koch

12.50pm (4.50pm): Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox

1.01pm (5.01pm): Joel Dahmen, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg

1.12pm (5.12pm): Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee

1.23pm (5.23pm): Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele

1.34pm (5.34pm): Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

1.45pm (5.45pm): Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel

1.56pm (5.56pm): J.B. Holmes, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

2.07pm (6.07pm): Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky, Carson Young

2.18pm (6.18pm): Troy Merritt, Dylan Wu, Ben Taylor

2.29pm (6.29pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Ryan McCormick,

2.40pm (6.40pm): Alexander Björk, Mac Meissner, Blaine Hale, Jr

2.51pm (6.51pm): Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith

3.02pm (7.02pm): Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Aylwin

ET (GMT) 10th tee

7.40am (11.40am): Luke Donald, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Stevens

7.51am (11.51am): Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

8.02am (12.02pm): Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Eric Cole

8.13am (12.13pm): Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

8.24am (12.24pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young

8.35am (12.35pm): Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk

8.46am (12.46pm): Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ

8.57am (12.57pm): Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, Davis Thompson

9.08am (1.08pm): Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles

9.19am (1.19pm): Rafael Campos, Max Greyserman, Ricky Castillo

9.30am (1.30pm): Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Jorge Campillo

9.41am (1.41pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Rico Hoey, Fred Biondi

9.52pm (1.52pm): Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney, Evan Harmeling

12.45pm (4.45pm): Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater, Tyson Alexander

12.56pm (4.56pm): Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower

1.07pm (5.07pm): Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Carl Yuan

1.18pm (5.18pm): Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

1.29pm (5.29pm): Lee Hodges, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

1.40pm (5.40pm): Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee, Aaron Wise

1.51pm (5.51pm): Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Andrew Putnam

2.02pm (6.02pm): Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Novak

2.13pm (6.13pm): Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki

2.24pm (6.24pm): David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Wilson Furr

2.35pm (6.35pm): Robert MacIntyre, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy

2.46pm (6.46pm): Thorbjørn Olesen, Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn

2.57pm (6.57pm): Paul Barjon, Parker Coody, Nick Gabrelcik -a

Valspar Championship Tee Times - Round Two

ET (GMT) 1st tee

7.35am (11.35am): Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater, Tyson Alexander

7.46am (11.46am): Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower

7.57am (11.57am): Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Carl Yuan

8.08am (12.08pm): Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

8.19am (12.19pm): Lee Hodges, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

8.30am (12.30pm): Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee, Aaron Wise

8.41am (12.41pm): Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Andrew Putnam

8.52am (12.52pm): Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Novak

9.03am (1.03pm): Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki

9.14am (1.14pm): David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Wilson Furr

9.25am (1.25pm): Robert MacIntyre, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy

9.36am (1.36pm): Thorbjørn Olesen, Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn

9.47am (1.47am): Paul Barjon, Parker Coody, Nick Gabrelcik -a

12.50pm (4.50pm): Luke Donald, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Stevens

1.01pm (5.01pm): Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

1.12pm (5.12pm): Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Eric Cole

1.23pm (5.23pm): Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

1.34pm (5.34pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young

1.45pm (5.45pm): Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk

1.56pm (5.56pm): Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ

2.07pm (6.07pm): Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, Davis Thompson

2.18pm (6.18pm): Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles

2.29pm (6.29pm): Rafael Campos, Max Greyserman, Ricky Castillo

2.40pm (6.40pm): Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Jorge Campillo

2.51pm (6.51pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Rico Hoey, Fred Biondi

3.02pm (7.02pm): Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney, Evan Harmeling

ET (GMT) 10th tee

7.40am (11.40am): Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox

7.51am (11.51am): Joel Dahmen, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg

8.02am (12.02pm): Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee

8.13am (12.13pm): Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele

8.24am (12.24pm): Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

8.35am (12.35pm): Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel

8.46am (12.46pm): J.B. Holmes, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

8.57am (12.57pm): Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky, Carson Young

9.08am (1.08pm): Troy Merritt, Dylan Wu, Ben Taylor

9.19am (1.19pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Ryan McCormick

9.30am (1.30pm): Alexander Björk, Mac Meissner, Blaine Hale, Jr

9.41am (1.41pm): Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith

9.52pm (1.52pm): Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Aylwin

12.45pm (4.45pm): Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin

12.56pm (4.56pm): Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Scott Gutschewski

1.07pm (5.07pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Yu, Harry Hall

1.18pm (5.18pm): Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson

1.29pm (5.29pm): Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari

1.40pm (5.40pm): Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun, Scott Stallings

1.51pm (5.51pm): Camilo Villegas, Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers

2.02pm (6.02pm): Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Callum Tarren

2.13pm (6.13pm): Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley

2.24pm (6.24pm): Ben Martin, Roger Sloan, Vince Whaley

2.35pm (6.35pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

2.46pm (6.46pm): Jimmy Stanger, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

2.57pm (6.57pm): David S. Bradshaw, Greg Koch

How To Watch The Valspar Championship In The US

All times ET

Thursday 21 March: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 22 March: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 23 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 24 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Valspar Championship In The UK

All times GMT

Friday 21 March: 11.30am-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.30pm-3.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 22 March: 11.30am-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.30pm-2.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 23 March: 11.45pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 24 March: 11.45pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)