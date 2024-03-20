Valspar Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
World No.5 Xander Schauffele is in a group with Open champion Brian Harman and last year's winner Taylor Moore in the opening two rounds of the Valspar Championship
The last of the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing events takes place with the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.
This week’s tournament may not have anything close to the profile of last week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, but there are still some world-class players in the 155-man field.
Players are competing for a prize money payout of $.8.4m, and the tee times have been confirmed for the opening two rounds.
Two stars who came close to glory at last week’s event, before Scottie Scheffler closed out the victory, are Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman. The pair finished just one shot behind Scheffler, and they are grouped together for the opening two rounds, along with Taylor Moore, who claimed his first PGA Tour title at last year's Valspar Championship.
The three tee it up at 1.23 ET (5.23pm GMT) on Thursday, with a start time of 8.13 ET (12.13pm GMT) the day after.
There are plenty of other high-profile names in the field, and another group that looks strong features two-time winner of the trophy, Sam Burns, former World No.1 Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im, who is aiming for his third win on the PGA Tour. The three begin at 8.13 ET (12.13pm GMT) on Thursday, with a 1.23 ET (5.23pm GMT) tee time on Friday.
Another group filled with ability sees Team Europe Ryder Cup star Sepp Straka, six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau and Cameron Young, who ranks 23rd in the world, tee it up at 8.24 ET (12.24pm GMT) in the first round, with a 1.34 ET (5.34pm GMT) tee time in the second round.
Elsewhere, WM Phoenix Open champion Nick Taylor is in a group with two players who have four Major wins between them, Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth, with the three beginning their challenge at 1.34 ET (5.34pm GMT) on Thursday, before going out at 8.24 ET (12.24pm GMT) the following day.
Valspar Championship Tee Times - Notable Groups
ET (GMT)
Round One
- 8.13am (12.13pm): Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
- 8.24am (12.24pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young
- 1.23pm (5.23pm): Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele
- 1.34pm (5.34pm): Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
Round Two
- 8.13am (12.13pm): Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele
- 8.24am (12.24pm): Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
- 1.23pm (5.23pm): Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
- 1.34pm (5.34pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young
Valspar Championship Tee Times - Round One
ET (GMT) 1st tee
- 7.35am (11.35am): Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin
- 7.46am (11.46am): Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Scott Gutschewski
- 7.57am (11.57am): Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Yu, Harry Hall
- 8.08am (12.08pm): Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson
- 8.19am (12.19pm): Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari
- 8.30am (12.30pm): Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun, Scott Stallings
- 8.41am (12.41pm): Camilo Villegas, Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers
- 8.52am (12.52pm): Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Callum Tarren
- 9.03am (1.03pm): Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley
- 9.14am (1.14pm): Ben Martin, Roger Sloan, Vince Whaley
- 9.25am (1.25pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda
- 9.36am (1.36pm): Jimmy Stanger, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong
- 9.47am (1.47am): David S. Bradshaw, Greg Koch
- 12.50pm (4.50pm): Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox
- 1.01pm (5.01pm): Joel Dahmen, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg
- 1.12pm (5.12pm): Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee
- 1.23pm (5.23pm): Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele
- 1.34pm (5.34pm): Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
- 1.45pm (5.45pm): Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel
- 1.56pm (5.56pm): J.B. Holmes, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson
- 2.07pm (6.07pm): Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky, Carson Young
- 2.18pm (6.18pm): Troy Merritt, Dylan Wu, Ben Taylor
- 2.29pm (6.29pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Ryan McCormick,
- 2.40pm (6.40pm): Alexander Björk, Mac Meissner, Blaine Hale, Jr
- 2.51pm (6.51pm): Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith
- 3.02pm (7.02pm): Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Aylwin
ET (GMT) 10th tee
- 7.40am (11.40am): Luke Donald, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Stevens
- 7.51am (11.51am): Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh
- 8.02am (12.02pm): Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Eric Cole
- 8.13am (12.13pm): Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
- 8.24am (12.24pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young
- 8.35am (12.35pm): Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk
- 8.46am (12.46pm): Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ
- 8.57am (12.57pm): Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, Davis Thompson
- 9.08am (1.08pm): Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles
- 9.19am (1.19pm): Rafael Campos, Max Greyserman, Ricky Castillo
- 9.30am (1.30pm): Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Jorge Campillo
- 9.41am (1.41pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Rico Hoey, Fred Biondi
- 9.52pm (1.52pm): Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney, Evan Harmeling
- 12.45pm (4.45pm): Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater, Tyson Alexander
- 12.56pm (4.56pm): Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower
- 1.07pm (5.07pm): Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Carl Yuan
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 1.29pm (5.29pm): Lee Hodges, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee, Aaron Wise
- 1.51pm (5.51pm): Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Andrew Putnam
- 2.02pm (6.02pm): Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Novak
- 2.13pm (6.13pm): Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki
- 2.24pm (6.24pm): David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Wilson Furr
- 2.35pm (6.35pm): Robert MacIntyre, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy
- 2.46pm (6.46pm): Thorbjørn Olesen, Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn
- 2.57pm (6.57pm): Paul Barjon, Parker Coody, Nick Gabrelcik -a
Valspar Championship Tee Times - Round Two
ET (GMT) 1st tee
- 7.35am (11.35am): Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater, Tyson Alexander
- 7.46am (11.46am): Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower
- 7.57am (11.57am): Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Carl Yuan
- 8.08am (12.08pm): Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 8.19am (12.19pm): Lee Hodges, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm
- 8.30am (12.30pm): Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee, Aaron Wise
- 8.41am (12.41pm): Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Andrew Putnam
- 8.52am (12.52pm): Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Novak
- 9.03am (1.03pm): Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki
- 9.14am (1.14pm): David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Wilson Furr
- 9.25am (1.25pm): Robert MacIntyre, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy
- 9.36am (1.36pm): Thorbjørn Olesen, Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn
- 9.47am (1.47am): Paul Barjon, Parker Coody, Nick Gabrelcik -a
- 12.50pm (4.50pm): Luke Donald, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Stevens
- 1.01pm (5.01pm): Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh
- 1.12pm (5.12pm): Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Eric Cole
- 1.23pm (5.23pm): Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
- 1.34pm (5.34pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young
- 1.45pm (5.45pm): Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk
- 1.56pm (5.56pm): Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ
- 2.07pm (6.07pm): Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, Davis Thompson
- 2.18pm (6.18pm): Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles
- 2.29pm (6.29pm): Rafael Campos, Max Greyserman, Ricky Castillo
- 2.40pm (6.40pm): Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Jorge Campillo
- 2.51pm (6.51pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Rico Hoey, Fred Biondi
- 3.02pm (7.02pm): Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney, Evan Harmeling
ET (GMT) 10th tee
- 7.40am (11.40am): Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox
- 7.51am (11.51am): Joel Dahmen, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg
- 8.02am (12.02pm): Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee
- 8.13am (12.13pm): Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele
- 8.24am (12.24pm): Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
- 8.35am (12.35pm): Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel
- 8.46am (12.46pm): J.B. Holmes, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson
- 8.57am (12.57pm): Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky, Carson Young
- 9.08am (1.08pm): Troy Merritt, Dylan Wu, Ben Taylor
- 9.19am (1.19pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Ryan McCormick
- 9.30am (1.30pm): Alexander Björk, Mac Meissner, Blaine Hale, Jr
- 9.41am (1.41pm): Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith
- 9.52pm (1.52pm): Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Aylwin
- 12.45pm (4.45pm): Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin
- 12.56pm (4.56pm): Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Scott Gutschewski
- 1.07pm (5.07pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Yu, Harry Hall
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson
- 1.29pm (5.29pm): Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun, Scott Stallings
- 1.51pm (5.51pm): Camilo Villegas, Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers
- 2.02pm (6.02pm): Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Callum Tarren
- 2.13pm (6.13pm): Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley
- 2.24pm (6.24pm): Ben Martin, Roger Sloan, Vince Whaley
- 2.35pm (6.35pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda
- 2.46pm (6.46pm): Jimmy Stanger, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong
- 2.57pm (6.57pm): David S. Bradshaw, Greg Koch
How To Watch The Valspar Championship In The US
All times ET
Thursday 21 March: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 22 March: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 23 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 24 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Valspar Championship In The UK
All times GMT
Friday 21 March: 11.30am-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.30pm-3.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Friday 22 March: 11.30am-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.30pm-2.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Saturday 23 March: 11.45pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday 24 March: 11.45pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
