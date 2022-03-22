USGA Announces Venue For 2051 US Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan has been named as the host venue for two US Opens – including one 29 years away!

The USGA, which has surely put a marker down for any other organisation hoping to get its news out early, has given a timely boost to the historic venue. Last month, it made headlines for entirely different reasons when its 100-year-old clubhouse caught fire, causing an estimated $80m of damage. Now it has been announced that the club will host the third Major of the year in 2034 and 2051, as well as four prestigious amateur championships.

In January, it was revealed that Oakland Hills would also host the US Open in 2031 and 2042, as well as the US Women’s Open in the same years. Meanwhile, further entries for future diaries include the 2024 US Junior Amateur, 2029 US Women’s Amateur, 2038 US Girls’ Junior and 2047 US Amateur.

Club president Rick Palmer was understandably delighted at the announcement. He said: “The commitment of two US Opens as well as four top amateur championships is a testament to the fabulous work of everyone at Oakland Hills. With a total of eight USGA championships coming to our club starting 2024, we can’t wait to add to our storied history. We look forward to continuing our championship golf tradition at Oakland Hills and our long-standing relationship with the USGA.”

The future events will add to the long tradition of Oakland Hills as a US Open host. It first hosted the tournament in 1924, and USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer alluded to that history playing a role in the decision, saying: “We could not be happier to bring six additional championships to such an iconic venue at Oakland Hills. Since its first US Open in 1924, Oakland Hills has provided a supreme test for the game’s very best, and it will continue to do so for professionals and amateurs alike in the coming years.”

The last time Oakland Hills hosted the US Open was in 1996, when American Steve Jones became the first sectional qualifier to win the tournament since Jerry Pate 20 years earlier. That was the sixth time Oakland Hills has hosted the event, but now it's been confirmed it will eventually reach double figures – albeit nearly three decades from now.